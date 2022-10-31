How to Play Some of the Scariest Shots in Golf

There are certain shots that strike a bit of fear into every player, regardless of their game. For some people, it's a pressure putt, for others it's a forced carry but every golfer knows that feeling when they have to take an extra second in their routine and focus a bit more because seemingly disaster is lurking everywhere.

And while we don't have time to cover every scary shot, we found three harrowing scenarios the pros found themselves in and had PGA Coach Keith Stewart walk us through how to escape the danger with our low score intact. So be sure to take notes so you'll when you find yourself in trouble, you'll be feeling a lot more confident in your play. Check them out.

Collin Morikawa Hits into a Tucked Pin

Nelly Korda Escapes the Pine Straw

Rory McIlroy Splashes It Close

