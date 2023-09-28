Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
Category - Major Events

How to Watch the 2023 Ryder Cup

Published on

It's time. The long awaited-arrival is finally here.
The 44th Ryder Cup finally gets underway tomorrow morning from Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome. The Friday morning foursome pairings were announced during the Opening Ceremony on Thursday.
The United States, as its well-known by now, is looking for its first win in 30 years. The last time they won, Davis Love III captured the winning point at The Belfry and Captain Zach Johnson will look to replicate a similar performance at Marco Simone.
For golf fans, the good news is that coverage is plentiful the next three days across the networks of NBC, RyderCup.com and SiriusXM. Check out the schedule below (all times Eastern), and set your alarms!
Friday, Sept. 29
1:30 a.m. - noon, USA Network & Peacock
1 a.m. - noon, SiriusXM Channel 92
1 a.m. - close of play, Ryder Cup Radio presented by Citi
Featured Match AM: Lowry/Straka vs. Fowler/Morikawa, 1:30 a.m., RyderCup.com
Featured Match PM: TBD, 6:25 a.m., RyderCup.com
(Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
(Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Saturday, Sept. 30
1:30-3 a.m., USA Network & Peacock
3 a.m. - 6 pm, NBC & Peacock
1 a.m. - noon, SiriusXM Channel 92
1 a.m. - close of play, Ryder Cup Radio presented by Citi
Featured Match AM: TBD, 2 a.m., RyderCup.com
Featured Match PM: TBD, 7 a.m., RyderCup.com
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Sunday, Oct. 1
5:30 a.m.- 1 p.m., NBC & Peacock
1 a.m. - noon, SiriusXM Channel 92
1 a.m. - close of play, Ryder Cup Radio presented by Citi
Featured Match: TBD, 7 a.m., RyderCup.com

We also recommend

Ryder Cup Betting Preview: Who Wins in Rome?
Category - Major Events
Ryder Cup Betting Preview: Who Wins in Rome?
Feeling That Ryder Cup Pressure? Overcome the Nerves With These Three Tips
quick coaching
Feeling That Ryder Cup Pressure? Overcome the Nerves With These Three Tips
Best Golf Courses to Play in Italy
Travel
Best Golf Courses to Play in Italy
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA of America Golf Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookXLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member , external transformedLinkWork In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA REACH , external transformedLinkPGA Inclusion Make Golf Your Thing , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2022.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech