How to Watch the 2023 Ryder Cup

It's time. The long awaited-arrival is finally here.

The 44th Ryder Cup finally gets underway tomorrow morning from Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome. The Friday morning foursome pairings were announced during the Opening Ceremony on Thursday.

The United States, as its well-known by now, is looking for its first win in 30 years. The last time they won, Davis Love III captured the winning point at The Belfry and Captain Zach Johnson will look to replicate a similar performance at Marco Simone.

For golf fans, the good news is that coverage is plentiful the next three days across the networks of NBC, RyderCup.com and SiriusXM. Check out the schedule below (all times Eastern), and set your alarms!

Friday, Sept. 29

1:30 a.m. - noon, USA Network & Peacock

1 a.m. - noon, SiriusXM Channel 92

Saturday, Sept. 30

1:30-3 a.m., USA Network & Peacock

3 a.m. - 6 pm, NBC & Peacock

1 a.m. - noon, SiriusXM Channel 92

Featured Match AM: TBD, 2 a.m., TBD, 2 a.m., RyderCup.com

Featured Match PM: TBD, 7 a.m., TBD, 7 a.m., RyderCup.com

Sunday, Oct. 1

5:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. , NBC & Peacock

1 a.m. - noon, SiriusXM Channel 92