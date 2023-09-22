Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
Category - Major Events

How to Watch the 2023 Solheim Cup

Published on

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

The most patriotic time of the golf season is here, and it's time to tune-in.
The Solheim Cup is underway from picturesque Finca Cortesin in Andalucía, Spain, with the U.S. Team sweeping the Friday morning sessions only to be matched by a European comeback in the afternoon. After the Day 1 dust settled, it was 5-3 in favor to the underdog Americans.
Here's how to watch the remainder of this thrilling team golf event (all times ET):
Saturday, Sept. 23
2 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET (Golf Channel & Peacock)
Sunday, Sept. 24
3 a.m. - 11 a.m. ET (Golf Channel & Peacock)
And if you're in need of some betting advice for the Solheim Cup, PGA of America Golf Professional Keith Stewart has you covered here.

