How to Watch the 2024 Solheim Cup

It's back, and it's glorious.

There's nothing like team golf with the best players in the world, and golf fans are seeing that on full display at the 2024 Solheim Cup. So far, it's been the United States team that's leaped out to a lead, trying to yank the Cup back from the steady grasp of a European Team looking for a fourth straight victory.

The U.S. is in a good spot so far to not let that happen, and their stars are living up to their expectations , especially Nelly Korda who's been playing lights out.

Golf Channel and NBC have the call for the weekend rounds, and here's the schedule you can add to your calendar (all times Eastern; thank us later):

Saturday, Sept. 14

Day 2 matches

7 a.m.-3 p.m., Golf Channel

3-6 p.m., NBC & Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 15

Day 3 matches