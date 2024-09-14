Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Category - Major Events

How to Watch the 2024 Solheim Cup

Published on

It's back, and it's glorious.
There's nothing like team golf with the best players in the world, and golf fans are seeing that on full display at the 2024 Solheim Cup. So far, it's been the United States team that's leaped out to a lead, trying to yank the Cup back from the steady grasp of a European Team looking for a fourth straight victory.
The U.S. is in a good spot so far to not let that happen, and their stars are living up to their expectations, especially Nelly Korda who's been playing lights out.
Golf Channel and NBC have the call for the weekend rounds, and here's the schedule you can add to your calendar (all times Eastern; thank us later):
Saturday, Sept. 14
Day 2 matches
  • 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Golf Channel
  • 3-6 p.m., NBC & Peacock
Sunday, Sept. 15
Day 3 matches
  • 8:45 a.m.-12 p.m., Golf Channel
  • 12-3 p.m., NBC & Peacock

We also recommend

Best Public Golf Courses in Washington, D.C.
Course Spotlight
Best Public Golf Courses in Washington, D.C.
Four Things to Know About the 2024 Solheim Cup
Category - Major Events
Four Things to Know About the 2024 Solheim Cup
How Judy Rankin Went From LPGA Tour Star to Golf Broadcast Icon
Game Changers
How Judy Rankin Went From LPGA Tour Star to Golf Broadcast Icon
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA of America Golf Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookXLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member Work In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA REACH , external transformedLinkPGA Inclusion Make Golf Your Thing , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2024.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech