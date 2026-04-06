How to Watch the 2026 Masters

Hey, golf fans. It’s the second week of April and that can mean only one thing:

The Masters is here!

The 90th Masters Tournament is set to tee off at iconic Augusta National Golf Club, officially kicking off the Major Championship season in style. From roars on Sunday to the magic of the Par 3 Contest, it’s all happening this week.

See the schedule below for the latest broadcast and streaming details (all times Eastern, live stream times are approximations and subscriptions may be needed for some streams)

Masters Live stream

Note: *Paramount+ login required. Links will be updated as they become available.

Monday, April 6

On The Range : Masters.com: noon-2 p.m. | CBS Sports Digital, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+: noon-2 p.m.

Live From the Masters: Golf Channel: 2-5 p.m. | Golf Channel: 5-7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 7

On The Range : Masters.com: 9-11 a.m. | CBS Sports Digital, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+: 9-11 a.m.

Practice Round Coverage : ESPN App: noon-2 p.m.

Live From the Masters: Golf Channel: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. | Golf Channel: 7-9 p.m.

Wednesday, April 8

On The Range : Masters.com: 9-11 a.m. | CBS Sports Digital, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+: 9-11 a.m.

Practice Round Coverage: ESPN App: 10 a.m.-noon

Par 3 Contest: Masters.com: noon-4 p.m. | ESPN App: noon-4 p.m. | ESPN: 2-4 p.m.

Live From The Masters: Golf Channel: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. | Golf Channel: 4-9 p.m.

SportsCenter at the Masters: ESPN: noon-1 p.m. | ESPN: 4-5 p.m.

Welcome to the Masters: ESPN: 1-2 p.m.

Thursday, April 9

Friday, April 10

On The Range: Masters.com: 8:30-10:30 a.m. | CBS Sports Digital, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+: 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Second Round Broadcast: Masters.com: 1-7:30 p.m. | ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes: 3-7:30 p.m.

Holes 4, 5 & 6: Masters.com: 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. | ESPN App: 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Featured Groups: Masters.com, CBS Sports Digital, ESPN App, Paramount+: 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Amen Corner: Masters.com, CBS Sports Digital, ESPN App, Paramount+: 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.

Inside Amen Corner: Masters.com: 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.

Holes 15 & 16: Masters.com, CBS Sports Digital, ESPN App, Paramount+: 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.

Live From The Masters: Golf Channel: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. | Golf Channel: 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Welcome to the Masters: E SPN: 10 a.m.-noon

Radio Coverage: SiriusXM: 2-8 p.m.

Saturday, April 11

On The Range: Masters.com: 10 a.m.-noon | CBS Sports Digital, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+: 10 a.m.-noon

Third Round Broadcast : Masters.com: noon-7 p.m. | Paramount+: noon-2 p.m. and 2-7 p.m. | CBS: 2-7 p.m. | ESPN Deportes: 5-6 p.m.

Featured Groups: Masters.com, CBS Sports Digital, ESPN App, Paramount+: 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m.

Holes 4, 5 & 6: Masters.com: 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. | ESPN App: 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Amen Corner: Masters.com, CBS Sports Digital, ESPN App, Paramount+: 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.

Inside Amen Corner: Masters.com: 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.

Holes 15 & 16: Masters.com, CBS Sports Digital, ESPN App, Paramount+: 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.

Live From The Masters: Golf Channel: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. | Golf Channel: 7-9 p.m.

Radio Coverage: SiriusXM: 2-8 p.m.

Sunday, April 12

On The Range: Masters.com: 10 a.m.-noon | CBS Sports Digital, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+: 10 a.m.-noon

Final Round Broadcast : Masters.com: noon-7 p.m. | Paramount+: noon-2 p.m. and 2-7 p.m. | CBS: 2-7 p.m. | ESPN Deportes: 5-7 p.m.

Featured Groups: Masters.com, CBS Sports Digital, ESPN App, Paramount+: 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m.

Holes 4, 5 & 6: Masters.com: 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. | ESPN App: 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Amen Corner: Masters.com: 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m. | CBS Sports Digital, ESPN App, Paramount+: 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.

Inside Amen Corner: Masters.com: 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.

Holes 15 & 16: Masters.com, CBS Sports Digital, ESPN App, Paramount+: 12:30-6:30 p.m.

Green Jacket Ceremony: Masters.com: 7 p.m.

Live From The Masters: Golf Channel: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. | Golf Channel: 7-9 p.m.

Radio Coverage: SiriusXM: 2-8 p.m.