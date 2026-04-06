Category - Major Events
How to Watch the 2026 Masters
Published on
Hey, golf fans. It’s the second week of April and that can mean only one thing:
The Masters is here!
The 90th Masters Tournament is set to tee off at iconic Augusta National Golf Club, officially kicking off the Major Championship season in style. From roars on Sunday to the magic of the Par 3 Contest, it’s all happening this week.
Catch every moment across the CBS family of networks, ESPN and Masters.com — you won’t want to miss a single shot.
See the schedule below for the latest broadcast and streaming details (all times Eastern, live stream times are approximations and subscriptions may be needed for some streams)
Masters Live stream
Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App
Connected devices: Available on Paramount+*, CBS Sports App
Connected devices: Available on Paramount+*, CBS Sports App
Note: *Paramount+ login required. Links will be updated as they become available.
Monday, April 6
- On The Range: Masters.com: noon-2 p.m. | CBS Sports Digital, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+: noon-2 p.m.
- Live From the Masters: Golf Channel: 2-5 p.m. | Golf Channel: 5-7 p.m.
Tuesday, April 7
- On The Range: Masters.com: 9-11 a.m. | CBS Sports Digital, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+: 9-11 a.m.
- Practice Round Coverage: ESPN App: noon-2 p.m.
- Live From the Masters: Golf Channel: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. | Golf Channel: 7-9 p.m.
Wednesday, April 8
- On The Range: Masters.com: 9-11 a.m. | CBS Sports Digital, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+: 9-11 a.m.
- Practice Round Coverage: ESPN App: 10 a.m.-noon
- Par 3 Contest: Masters.com: noon-4 p.m. | ESPN App: noon-4 p.m. | ESPN: 2-4 p.m.
- Live From The Masters: Golf Channel: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. | Golf Channel: 4-9 p.m.
- SportsCenter at the Masters: ESPN: noon-1 p.m. | ESPN: 4-5 p.m.
- Welcome to the Masters: ESPN: 1-2 p.m.
Thursday, April 9
- Honorary Starters Ceremony: Masters.com: Approx. 7:30 a.m.
- On The Range: Masters.com: 8:30-10:30 a.m. | CBS Sports Digital, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+: 8:30-10:30 a.m.
- First Round Broadcast: Masters.com: 1-7:30 p.m. | ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes: 3-7:30 p.m.
- Holes 4, 5 & 6: Masters.com: 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. | ESPN App: 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
- Featured Groups: Masters.com, CBS Sports Digital, ESPN App, Paramount+: 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
- Amen Corner: Masters.com, CBS Sports Digital, ESPN App, Paramount+: 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Inside Amen Corner: Masters.com: 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Holes 15 & 16: Masters.com, CBS Sports Digital, ESPN App, Paramount+: 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Live From The Masters: Golf Channel: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. | Golf Channel: 7:30-9:30 p.m.
- Welcome to the Masters: ESPN: 10 a.m.-noon
- Radio Coverage: SiriusXM: 2-8 p.m.
Friday, April 10
- On The Range: Masters.com: 8:30-10:30 a.m. | CBS Sports Digital, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+: 8:30-10:30 a.m.
- Second Round Broadcast: Masters.com: 1-7:30 p.m. | ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes: 3-7:30 p.m.
- Holes 4, 5 & 6: Masters.com: 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. | ESPN App: 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
- Featured Groups: Masters.com, CBS Sports Digital, ESPN App, Paramount+: 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
- Amen Corner: Masters.com, CBS Sports Digital, ESPN App, Paramount+: 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Inside Amen Corner: Masters.com: 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Holes 15 & 16: Masters.com, CBS Sports Digital, ESPN App, Paramount+: 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Live From The Masters: Golf Channel: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. | Golf Channel: 7:30-9:30 p.m.
- Welcome to the Masters: ESPN: 10 a.m.-noon
- Radio Coverage: SiriusXM: 2-8 p.m.
Saturday, April 11
- On The Range: Masters.com: 10 a.m.-noon | CBS Sports Digital, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+: 10 a.m.-noon
- Third Round Broadcast : Masters.com: noon-7 p.m. | Paramount+: noon-2 p.m. and 2-7 p.m. | CBS: 2-7 p.m. | ESPN Deportes: 5-6 p.m.
- Featured Groups: Masters.com, CBS Sports Digital, ESPN App, Paramount+: 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Holes 4, 5 & 6: Masters.com: 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. | ESPN App: 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
- Amen Corner: Masters.com, CBS Sports Digital, ESPN App, Paramount+: 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Inside Amen Corner: Masters.com: 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Holes 15 & 16: Masters.com, CBS Sports Digital, ESPN App, Paramount+: 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Live From The Masters: Golf Channel: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. | Golf Channel: 7-9 p.m.
- Radio Coverage: SiriusXM: 2-8 p.m.
Sunday, April 12
- On The Range: Masters.com: 10 a.m.-noon | CBS Sports Digital, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+: 10 a.m.-noon
- Final Round Broadcast: Masters.com: noon-7 p.m. | Paramount+: noon-2 p.m. and 2-7 p.m. | CBS: 2-7 p.m. | ESPN Deportes: 5-7 p.m.
- Featured Groups: Masters.com, CBS Sports Digital, ESPN App, Paramount+: 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Holes 4, 5 & 6: Masters.com: 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. | ESPN App: 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
- Amen Corner: Masters.com: 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m. | CBS Sports Digital, ESPN App, Paramount+: 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Inside Amen Corner: Masters.com: 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Holes 15 & 16: Masters.com, CBS Sports Digital, ESPN App, Paramount+: 12:30-6:30 p.m.
- Green Jacket Ceremony: Masters.com: 7 p.m.
- Live From The Masters: Golf Channel: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. | Golf Channel: 7-9 p.m.
- Radio Coverage: SiriusXM: 2-8 p.m.
See the extensive schedule HERE.