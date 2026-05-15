How to Watch the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink

The 2026 PGA Championship is here at Aronimink! Settle in, golf fans, because there's wall-to-wall coverage from Tuesday to Sunday LIVE from Philadelphia.

There's also plenty of incredible storylines: Scottie Scheffler is looking to defend his title as PGA Champion. Rory McIlroy, off his Masters win, looks to add another Wanamaker Trophy to his case. Jordan Spieth is trying to become the seventh golfer to complete the men's career Grand Slam. Rickie Fowler Ludvig Åberg and Bryson DeChambeau are all in search of their first Wanamaker Trophy, too. Add in the Corebridge Financial Team of 20 PGA of America Golf Professionals and the excitement is off the charts.

The stage is set for an incredible week of golf.

See the schedule below for the TV schedule, streaming details, featured groups and broadcast times (all times Eastern). Featured Groups and Featured Holes will be updated throughout the week.

You can also follow all the action with live scoring and coverage on PGA.com. The leaderboard has a “star” function to create your own leaderboard, making it easier to follow your favorite players!

Friday, May 15

Main Broadcast

12:00 PM-8:00 PM: ESPN

PGA Championship Range Show powered by T-Mobile

Featured Groups

Featured Holes

CBS Sports HQ Scorecard

8:00 PM - 9:00 PM: CBS Sports Network

Saturday, May 16

Main Broadcast

10:00 AM - 1:00 PM: ESPN

1:00 PM - 7:00 PM: CBS

PGA Championship Range Show powered by T-Mobile

Featured Groups

Featured Holes

CBS Sports HQ Scorecard

7:00 PM - 8:00 PM: CBS Sports Network

Sunday, May 17

Main Broadcast

10:00 AM - 1:00 PM: ESPN

1:00 PM - 7:00 PM: CBS

PGA Championship Range Show powered by T-Mobile

Featured Groups

Featured Holes

CBS Sports HQ Scorecard

7:00 PM - 8:00 PM: CBS Sports Network