How to Watch the PGA Championship

It’s here. Finally!

The 2023 PGA Championship gets underway tomorrow morning from Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, the second men’s major championship of the year.

Justin Thomas will look to defend his title as PGA Champion after a playoff victory last year at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, but the strongest field in golf will not make the task easy.

See the schedule below for streaming and broadcast times (all times Eastern). You can also follow all the action with live scoring and coverage on PGA.com. The leaderboard has a “star” function to create your own leaderboard, making it easier to follow your favorite players!

Thursday, May 18

7 a.m.-1 p.m., ESPN +

1-7 p.m. ESPN

Friday, May 18

7 a.m.-1 p.m., ESPN+

1-7 p.m. ESPN



Saturday, May 20

8 a.m.-1 p.m., ESPN+

10 a.m-1 p.m., ESPN

1-7 p.m., CBS



Sunday, May 21

8 a.m.-1 p.m., ESPN+

10 a.m-1 p.m., ESPN

1-7 p.m., CBS





Alternate Telecast

Thursday, May 18

11 a.m.-1 p.m., ESPN

1-3 p.m. ESPN2

Friday, May 18

11 a.m.-1 p.m., ESPN

1-3 p.m. ESPN2

Saturday, May 20

9-10 a.m., ESPN

10-1 p.m. ESPN+

Sunday, May 21

9-10 a.m., ESPN

10 a.m-1 p.m., ESPN+