How to Watch the PGA Championship
Published on
The Wanamaker Trophy at Oak Hill Country Club.
It’s here. Finally!
The 2023 PGA Championship gets underway tomorrow morning from Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, the second men’s major championship of the year.
Justin Thomas will look to defend his title as PGA Champion after a playoff victory last year at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, but the strongest field in golf will not make the task easy.
See the schedule below for streaming and broadcast times (all times Eastern). You can also follow all the action with live scoring and coverage on PGA.com. The leaderboard has a “star” function to create your own leaderboard, making it easier to follow your favorite players!
Thursday, May 18
- 7 a.m.-1 p.m., ESPN+
- 1-7 p.m. ESPN
Friday, May 18
- 7 a.m.-1 p.m., ESPN+
- 1-7 p.m. ESPN
Saturday, May 20
- 8 a.m.-1 p.m., ESPN+
- 10 a.m-1 p.m., ESPN
- 1-7 p.m., CBS
Sunday, May 21
- 8 a.m.-1 p.m., ESPN+
- 10 a.m-1 p.m., ESPN
- 1-7 p.m., CBS
Alternate Telecast
Thursday, May 18
- 11 a.m.-1 p.m., ESPN
- 1-3 p.m. ESPN2
Friday, May 18
- 11 a.m.-1 p.m., ESPN
- 1-3 p.m. ESPN2
Saturday, May 20
- 9-10 a.m., ESPN
- 10-1 p.m. ESPN+
Sunday, May 21
- 9-10 a.m., ESPN
- 10 a.m-1 p.m., ESPN+