How Women’s Golf Clinics Can Change the Game for Female Golfers

Women’s golf clinics are popping up everywhere; and they’re changing the way women learn, play, and connect through the game.

Megan Padua Buzza, a standout PGA of America Golf Professional and Instructor at 2nd Swing and Indoor Clubhouse facilities, is known for her warm, welcoming teaching style. She’s built a reputation on hosting creative, out-of-the-box women’s programs that make every golfer comfortable. She helps women build confidence, refine their skills, and have fun along the way.

Her goal? To help more women fall in love with the game.

Below are four reasons she believes women’s golf clinics are changing the game—and why every woman should give one a try.

They Make the Game Approachable

Golf has a reputation for being intimidating, but it doesn’t have to be. Women’s clinics are redefining what it means to learn the game by creating a space where everyone feels welcome, and learning is easy, enjoyable, and judgment-free.

In these settings, it’s okay to ask questions, make mistakes, and learn at your own pace; all alongside other women who are right there learning with you. Whether you’re picking up a club for the first time or returning to the game, they offer something for everyone.

They’re More Than Just Golf

Clinics are meant to be fun; less pressure, more play. They create a relaxed, social atmosphere where women can learn, laugh, and feel supported while improving their game. Some might include casual games, friendly competition, or moments that simply bring out smiles and laughter.

That’s exactly the kind of energy Padua Buzza brings to her programs. Ask anyone who’s attended one of her clinics, and they’ll tell you it’s the atmosphere that makes them so memorable. With her themed clinics, like “Mulligans & Mimosas” and the lighthearted and playful “Granny Golf,” she encourages participants to embrace the theme, come dressed for the occasion, and have fun with it.

Golf is Better Together

Golf has a special way of bringing people together, and clinics are a perfect example of that. One of the best parts of attending one is the people you meet.

You’re surrounded by others who are also learning, laughing, and figuring it out right alongside you. It’s an easy way to connect and network, share in the experience, and realize you’re not the only one.

What truly sets Padua Buzza's clinics apart is the sense of community they create. “It’s more than a lesson,” she says. “It’s a safe place, a tribe, where women find belonging, connection, and even new friendships that last beyond the clinics. That’s what makes it so special.”

The Lessons Go Beyond the Game

The impact of women’s golf clinics extend beyond the course. Women leave feeling more energized and empowered. They encourage women to step outside their comfort zones and try something new in a group setting, which can be just as rewarding.

“These programs are transformative,” Megan says. “I’ve seen women completely change their confidence, on the course and beyond. For many, it’s therapeutic. They come in looking to learn golf, but they leave with so much more.”

Whether you’ve been playing for years or have never picked up a club, there’s never been a better time to give a women’s golf clinic a try. You might walk away with a few new swing tips; but more importantly, you’ll leave with inspiration and maybe even a few lifelong friends.

“You don’t need experience to belong here. Everyone’s learning together.” shares Padua Buzza, “Give yourself permission to start where you are, because the beauty of golf is that it’s a journey you can enjoy at your own pace.”