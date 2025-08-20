Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Game Changers

How You Can Cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as a Guest Social Contributor

Published on
Bethpage Black on New York's Long Island is hosting the 2025 Ryder Cup.

Bethpage Black on New York's Long Island is hosting the 2025 Ryder Cup.

Calling all content creators from colleges and universities... who wants to work at the Ryder Cup?!
Ryder Cup Digital is launching a nationwide search for passionate student content creators to join the official digital team for the 2025 Ryder Cup as a Guest Social Contributor!
This unique opportunity offers one student the chance to be on-site at one of golf’s most iconic events, working alongside the content team to help bring the Ryder Cup to life across social media platforms. From interviewing fans and capturing real-time highlights to sharing behind-the-scenes moments, this hands-on experience is perfect for aspiring journalists, social media creators, sports marketers, and golf fans who love storytelling.
Not only is this a once-in-a-lifetime experience—it’s also a serious resume booster.
To enter, just follow these steps:
  1. Fill out an official contest application before September 3, 2025 at 11:59:59 p.m. CT.
  2. Upload an original video of yourself promoting the 2025 Ryder Cup in 30 seconds or less to YouTube or YouTube Shorts, Instagram, X or TikTok with the hashtags "#RyderCup" and "#PGA_Contest."
  3. Subscribe to the Ryder Cup YouTube Channel and follow @RyderCupUSA on Instagram, X & TikTok.
Limit one entree per person. For a complete list of rules, click here.
