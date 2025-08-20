How You Can Cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as a Guest Social Contributor

Calling all content creators from colleges and universities... who wants to work at the Ryder Cup?!

Ryder Cup Digital is launching a nationwide search for passionate student content creators to join the official digital team for the 2025 Ryder Cup as a Guest Social Contributor!

This unique opportunity offers one student the chance to be on-site at one of golf’s most iconic events, working alongside the content team to help bring the Ryder Cup to life across social media platforms. From interviewing fans and capturing real-time highlights to sharing behind-the-scenes moments, this hands-on experience is perfect for aspiring journalists, social media creators, sports marketers, and golf fans who love storytelling.

Not only is this a once-in-a-lifetime experience—it’s also a serious resume booster.

To enter, just follow these steps: