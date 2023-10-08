'I Owe Them Everything' : Thanks to Kevin Weeks, PGA, Illinois PGA Jr. League All-Stars Get a Chance to Thank Veteran Heroes

Team Illinois is led by PGA of America Golf Professional Kevin Weeks, the Director of Instruction at Cog Hill Golf & Country Club in Lemont, Illinois, and the 2023 PGA of America Teacher & Coach of the Year. Prior to their trip to PGA Frisco, Weeks hosted his Heroes and All-Stars event, which paired his PGA Jr. League All-Stars with Veteran participants of PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) for a day of golf and a pizza party at Cog Hill.

William Cui (left) and Kevin Weeks. (Ryan Lochhead)

“I’m so appreciative for what they did for the country,” said 13-year-old William Cui of Team Illinois. “I wouldn’t be here playing golf if it wasn’t for them. I owe them everything.”

The positive impact goes both ways.

“I couldn’t ask for a better day, with the kids and playing golf,” said Mark Bucholz, U.S. Army Veteran. “And for letting these young kids see us for what we did, and for us to see these kids who are our future.”

Check out the following ESPN feature on this great event that aired during the Championship: