Incredible Golf Trip Destinations: Ohio’s Firestone Country Club

In 2020, Akron, Ohio’s Firestone Country Club began to offer a limited number of Stay & Play packages every year — even if golfers aren’t members or members’ guests.

With three 18-hole championship layouts, one of which is the renowned South Course, why would you want to go anywhere else anyway?

“With our Stay & Play packages, you can book a trip and enjoy everything on site,” says Dale Davis, PGA Director of Golf. “Once you arrive, you don’t need to go anywhere else. The golf, overnight accommodations and a variety of dining options are all right here.”

Over 70 Years of Tournaments

Since the 1950s, the South Course has hosted a wide array of professional tournaments with winners including Tiger Woods (who has won more events at the course than anyone else), Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer. It has even hosted the PGA Championship three times (1960, 1966 and 1975).

A par-70, 7,400-yard layout (from the back tees), the South Course is one of the United States’ most challenging courses. Concurrently, it’s also one of its most gorgeous.

“Aside from its length, the South Course is narrow and tree-lined,” Davis says. “It will test all golfers, as shown over and over again during the past 10 decades.”

Designed by Bert Way, the South Course was Firestone Country Club’s very first golf course, as it opened in 1929. Known for its immaculate conditions, golfers will relish the course’s beauty, particularly the never-ending greenness of its fairways, rough and greens.

“There is no doubt about it. The South Course will present several challenges to golfers, including its small greens and deep greenside bunkers,” Davis states. “But it is fair, as there are four tee boxes.”

He adds, “There are only a couple holes with water, but the greens have a lot of slope. If golfers use their course management skills, they can avoid high scores.”

A Jones, Sr. Design

Although it’s not as well-known as the South Course, the North Course is a beautiful test as well. Designed by Robert Trent Jones, Sr., the 7,125-yard, par-72 course was opened in 1969. Since then, its tight fairways have been challenging golfers of all experience levels.

“The North Course has water on 12 of its 18 holes, including the famous 17th hole, which has an island green,” Davis says. “Players who can control their distance will be successful here.”

After all, the course, which has four sets of tee boxes, features various dogleg holes, numerous fairway and greenside bunkers, and fast greens. Course management is a must.

“The North Course is visually stunning,” Davis emphasizes. “Much like the South Course, golfers need to have their ‘A’ games at the North Course, too.”

The Friendlier Fazio

Finally, Firestone Country Club is also home to the Fazio Course (once known as the West Course). Built by Tom Fazio in 1989 and redesigned by Tom Fazio Architects in 2021, the course is only 6,904 yards long from the back tees.

A links-style course, it features three other tee boxes, ranging in length from 5,125 to 6,469 yards. When compared to the South and North Courses, the Fazio Course is certainly the most forgiving layout on the property. Yet it is far from easy.

“The fairways are generous, but there are other aspects of this course that golfers must keep in mind,” Davis states. “In particular, it has plenty of bunkers, along with big, tricky greens.”

Simply put, each course requires golfers to play to the best of their abilities. But, as they do so, they’ll be enjoying one of the world’s best private golf clubs, too — just like a member does.

“All three courses have their own unique identities,” Davis adds. “There are few golf clubs quite like Firestone. We welcome you to witness this historic club for yourself!”

Other Fun Courses Near Firestone Country Club:

J.E. Good Park Golf Course: Also designed by Bert Way, this 18-hole course has entertained golfers since 1924. Also designed by Bert Way, this 18-hole course has entertained golfers since 1924.

Turkeyfoot Lake Golf Links: An 18-hole, public course, Turkeyfoot Lake is currently celebrating its 100th anniversary. An 18-hole, public course, Turkeyfoot Lake is currently celebrating its 100th anniversary.

For more information about Firestone Country Club, including its hospitality options, visit invitedclubs.com/clubs/firestone-country-club.