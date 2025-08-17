Incredible Golf Trip Destinations: Virginia’s World-Class Primland Resort

There are times in which guests of Virginia’s Primland Resort claim that the only sound they hear is nature itself.

During the ongoing busyness of modern everyday life, this may be difficult to fathom, maybe even impossible. But for guests that have personally experienced the 12,000-acre resort’s tranquility, this concept becomes less and less unusual with each passing day on the property. In fact, it becomes the norm.

And one of the most palpable examples of the resort’s serenity is The Highland Course at Primland, an 18-hole championship layout developed by course architect Donald Steel.

Literally perched on top of a mountain, the course feels “like a world unto itself,” according to Brian Alley, PGA Director of Golf and Recreation, Primland, Auberge Resorts Collection—a world he invites golfers of all skill levels to experience firsthand.

Crafting a Masterpiece

In 2005, Steel began to design The Highland Course at Primland. While utilizing Mother Nature fully, he created one of the world’s most exemplary mountain golf courses.

“I still marvel at how Donald’s vision came together,” Alley stresses. “He crafted a masterpiece out of what the land dictated.”

This masterpiece has since led to three features that continuously stand out as primary highlights of guests’ experiences: the architecture, the course conditioning and the awe-inspiring views.

According to Alley, The Highland Course at Primland’s conditioning is “truly exemplary,” as its bentgrass turf can thrive nearly all year long in the high altitudes.

“We’re able to maintain pristine conditions from tee to green—a rarity for a location this far south in Virginia,” he adds. “The cool summer nights at this elevation make it all possible, ensuring an exceptional experience throughout the season.”

The scenic vistas continue throughout the course, as many holes offer views that can extend 60 miles. Brian Alley, PGA Director of Golf and Recreation

Aside from its conditioning, The Highland Course at Primland’s views are also unbelievable. From the Dan River Gorge and the Pinnacles of the Dan River, to the Blue Ridge Mountains and the surrounding forests, every aspect of the area’s natural wonders is completely visible, starting on the first hole.

“The views from Hole 1 serve as a great introduction to the course’s unique beauty,” Alley says. “And the scenic vistas continue throughout the course, as many holes offer views that can extend 60 miles.”

A Rare Gem

Is there any wonder why The Highland Course at Primland has become a “bucket list” destination for so many golfers, regardless of where they live?

For some, the views alone are worth the distance they must travel to witness them personally. For others, they simply appreciate great golf architecture and course conditioning, as they admire how the course provides both in the midst of a mountain range.

“The course also offers a challenging, yet fair, experience,” Alley states. “At the same time, we’re constantly enhancing guests’ experiences as well, ensuring they’ll likely return.”

For instance, lunch is now included in each round’s pricing. Golfers are receiving more access to other resort amenities too, allowing them to fully enjoy Primland Resort after they complete their rounds. Furthermore, instructional opportunities are available for each guest.

“Whether golfers are relishing a romantic getaway, a buddy trip or a large group event, The Highland Course is always at the heart of Primland Resort’s fun,” Alley says. “At Primland, fun is a key ingredient in everything we do!”

