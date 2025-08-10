The Best Places to Visit & Play Golf in Portugal

Imagine touching down in Lisbon, stepping off a flight in one of mainland Europe’s most stunning settings. You breathe in deep and there’s a scent of salty ocean serenity.

Golf, but so much more, await.

And it’s never been easier to get to, either, with nearly two dozen direct-flight options. Then it’s a short journey to the coast where worlds of immaculate fairways await.

“The people are fantastic. The food is great. It’s cost-effective. And while it’s been a golf destination in the European market for a while, from the North America market there has been exceptional growth over the last three or four years,” Eaton says. “It’s more accessible than it ever used to be.”

Portugal is home to nearly 96 golf courses, ranging from dramatic coastal links to serene inland layouts. Many of these are championship-quality courses crafted by world-renowned architects, offering incredible variety and landscaping that seems native to the ground itself.

Monte Rei.

Travel south to the sun-drenched Algarve’s northern foothills, and you'll discover the Monte Rei Golf & Country Club. Designed by Jack Nicklaus, its North Course blends tall fairways with dramatic elevation – each hole distinct, framed by sweeping views, with fairways so secluded they feel private.

For true links lovers, Oitavos Dunes near Lisbon offers a pure, undeveloped experience: rolling sand dunes edged by the Atlantic, quirky design touches like back-to-back par-threes, and no residential developments to distract from the raw beauty.

The golf in Portugal is familiar, yet different.

Oitavos Dunes.

“A Southern European golf trip is a different ‘long-haul’ golf trip than a links trip to Ireland or Scotland. The weather and the climate allows you to travel in the shoulder seasons whereas Northern Europe or the U.K. and Ireland you really only have that summer window,” Eaton explains. “Portugal is a warm-weather golf trip that’s a bit further afield. It’s a great spot.

“The golf is exceptional. It’s not iconic, but you have fantastic golf – you will not be disappointed by the quantity and quality of golf available.”

A massive addition to the golf scene in Lisbon specifically is the double dip at Terras da Comporta

It’s about 90 minutes south of Portugal's capital, but right there on the Alentenjo coast. Comporta boasts almost 40 miles of connected beaches – making it the longest in Europe. And it’s a bit of an "if-you-know-you-know" situation, as Eaton says it’s the spot Lisbon locals will go on their own vacations. About 18 months ago the Dunas course (Portuguese for ‘Dunes’) opened. It was the first David McLay-Kidd design in mainland Europe and is set just yards off the coast and within natural sand dunes and forestland, combined with native grassland and shrubbery, it looks and plays linksy.

The Dunas Course at Terras da Comporta.

“You stand on every tee box, and you say, ‘wow,’” says Eaton. “It’s a hidden gem because it’s brand new, but it’s already a must-play, especially for golfers from the U.S. It’s new and it’s different.”

A second course is set to open formally in early 2026, as it’s already open for preview play. The Torre course (Portuguese for ‘Bull’) was designed by Sergio Garcia, where the Ryder Cup star pulled influence from his beloved Valderrama.

“Our goal was to make a golf course that was beautiful, challenging, but at the same time the kind of course that when you finish playing, you can’t wait to come back and play it again,” Garcia himself said.

It’s a tougher test than the Dunas layout, but a recent Golf Monthly review – which specifically praised the “sheer beauty and expanse of the land” – called it the country’s best new course.

“Those two courses elevate the whole Lisbon golf scene,” Eaton explains. “You could do a trip that is centered around those two. You can base yourself in Lisbon – a great city, great culture and you have a combination of everything.”

Speaking of, well, everything. Portugal has got it all.

Of course, the accommodations are luxurious along the coast and through the city centers, making them perfect for any kind of buddies’ trip, couples’ trip, or ladies’ trip. And Premier Golf knows luxury better than anyone. But the reason why Portugal is pitch perfect, is because of everything else beyond golf. Portugal isn’t just a golfer’s dream – it’s a feast for the senses.

Portugal is one of the world’s most diverse wine producers, with some 300-plus grape varieties cultivated across its regions. The Vinho Verde region gives pale, crisp, slightly effervescent whites that pair perfectly with grilled seafood and summer afternoons, while in the north, the famed Douro Valley – a UNESCO region – produces both robust red wines and world-famous Port.

When it comes time to pile a plate, think seafood. Ultra fresh seafood. Most restaurants, and certainly along the coast, will have some serious options for their catch of the day – more often than not caught right out back of the restaurant itself. And don’t miss a custard tart, known the country over as the Pastel de nata, as one of Portugal’s most iconic dishes.

Portugal marries world-class golf with centuries of culture, food, and wine. Whether you’re set to navigate the linksy layouts designed by some of the game’s most iconic names, getting your steps in through a historic town, or telling the server to open up that second bottled of perfectly chilled Vinho Verde, Portugal has so much on offer with every swing, sip, or savoury moment.

Praia del Rey.

“The golf is fantastic,” Eaton says, “but you go to Portugal for great golf and loads of other things, plus a warm-weather climate. There is so much more to it.”

