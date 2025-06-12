Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Indiana Golf Honors Legends With Opening of Pete & Alice Dye Indiana Golf Center

Published on

June 5, 2025, marked a historic day for Indiana Golf and the community it serves.
With over 200 guests in attendance —including donors, supporters, community leaders, family, and friends— Indiana Golf celebrated the grand opening of the Pete and Alice Dye Indiana Golf Center, a 13,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility that will serve as the new home for all of Indiana Golf’s associations and operations.
The highlight of the ceremony came when Mike David, Indiana Golf’s Executive Director, addressed the crowd with heartfelt gratitude. He thanked the many donors who made the vision a reality and spoke passionately about what the center will mean for generations to come.
“This is more than a building,” David shared. “This is a home for everyone who loves the game of golf in Indiana—a place where history, community, and opportunity intersect.”
Indiana Golf is headquarters to six golf related not for profits: the Indiana Golf Association, the Indiana Women’s Golf Association, the Indiana PGA Section, Indiana Golf Course Superintendents Association (IGCSA), Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association and the Indiana Golf Foundation.
For more on this special day in Indiana Golf, visit here.

