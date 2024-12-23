There is a Santa Claus, He's in Indiana (And There's a Great Golf Course There Too)

Tucked away in the delightfully named town of Santa Claus, Indiana, Christmas Lake Golf Club is a merry haven for golf lovers seeking a sprinkle of holiday magic. This enchanting course, adorned with twinkling fairy lights and festive cheer, is celebrated not just for its impeccable playability but also for its charming lore and breathtaking scenery.

Golfers are treated to a delightful round amidst the joyful whispers of holiday spirit, making it a cherished destination for all who carry a love of the game and a heart full of Christmas cheer all year long.

History and Design

Opened in 1967, Christmas Lake Golf Club is a gem in Southern Indiana. It was crafted by the talented golf course architect Edmund B. Ault, who is also known for his work at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. Ault had a knack for blending traditional and contemporary designs, and he really made the most of the area's beautiful rolling terrain when creating Christmas Lake.

The course spans an impressive 7,087 yards from the longest tees and boasts a par of 72. Ault's design is known as one of the toughest in Indiana, but don't worry—there are shorter, easier tee boxes available, making Christmas Lake enjoyable for golfers of all skill levels. As you make your way around the course, you'll be surrounded by lush fairways, beautiful mature trees, and charming water features that create a delightful atmosphere for a day of golf.

It's a fun yet challenging experience that welcomes everyone, whether you're a beginner or a seasoned pro. Ault wanted to craft a timeless golfing retreat that showcases the area's natural beauty, and he certainly succeeded!

Recognitions and Amenities

Over the years, Christmas Lake Golf Club has become a beloved spot for golfers, earning plenty of accolades along the way. At one time, Golf Digest even named it one of America's Top 75 Public Golf Courses. The course is known for its beautiful upkeep, friendly staff, and playability, making it a favorite among golfers in Indiana.

The club has something to offer everyone: a well-stocked pro shop, delicious dining options, and practice areas where you can sharpen your game before hitting the links. With warm hospitality, both members and visitors can expect to feel right at home!

PGA Director of Golf: Mike Reynolds

At the core of Christmas Lake Golf Club's success is its PGA Director of Golf, Michael Reynolds. Reynolds is an esteemed PGA Professional whose three decades of experience in golf facility operations, club management, and player development shine brilliantly. Michael has graced prestigious clubs, including Evansville Country Club, TPC Piper Glen, and Augusta Country Club.

As a multiple PGA Section award-winner, Michael's impressive accolades include the Bill Strausbaugh Award, Horton Smith Award, Merchandiser of the Year, and Golf Professional of the Year Awards. His innovative approach to merchandising has earned him multiple Platinum Awards from the Association of Golf Merchandisers, marking him among the "Top 100 Golf Shops."

Fueled by his passion for golf instruction and player development, Michael is devoted to unlocking the potential of both new and experienced golfers through comprehensive teaching programs and pioneering golf schools. His unwavering commitment to excellence in golf education has nurtured a legacy of state and national champions, illustrating the remarkable impact of his transformative programs.

Just a Sleigh Ride Away...

So, the next time you head to the Midwest and may find your way close to southern Indiana, don't forget to have your golf clubs in tow. No matter the time of year, you can always channel your inner elf as you tee off amidst the twinkling lights of Christmas Lake when you venture into Santa Claus, IN!

Happy Holidays!