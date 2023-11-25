The Best Gifts for Golfers, According to PGA of America Golf Professionals

The holiday season is here, and it’s time to start thinking about the perfect golf gifts to purchase.

Whether you’re buying for a competitive player or simply a weekend warrior, we talked to a few future PGA of America Golf Professionals who attend some of the PGA Golf Management University Programs around the country. They're experts in what's trending right now, and next season. From apparel to gear to equipment, they have some great advice to point you in the right direction.

Read on about the best golf gifts in this guide below!

Golf hoodies

“Golf hoodies are certainly making their statement on the golf industry,” says Charlie Gendron of Penn State University. “I personally own many golf hoodies and I love wearing them on the golf course. I really think we’re going to start to see a shift in seeing more hoodies on the course next year. They’re great to wear on and off the course.”

Hoodies have turned into a closet staple that offers the perfect blend of warmth, flexibility and style. These hoodies typically come in a variety of colors and designs, which cater to each golfer’s personal preferences while still adhering to the traditional dress codes of the sport.

Additionally, they are extremely versatile and can be worn both on and off the course, making them a popular choice for many golfers. With their growing popularity, golf hoodies are redefining golf apparel by offering a fresh, modern look that appeals to every type of golfer.

Golf joggers

“I think golf joggers are a great addition to any golfer’s style,” says Daniel Polce of Florida Gulf Coast University. “They offer the traditional golfer’s look with a fit that feels more similar to other sports like basketball or soccer. The fact that they are so comfortable and easy to wear is the cherry on top.”

Much like golf hoodies, joggers are also starting to see a rise in the golf world. Similar to sweatpants, joggers offer a casual, cozy, and comfortable fit, but also ample performance for a long day on the course. They have a snug yet soft fit, hugging the body without restricting movement in the swing.

Many golf joggers are equipped with lightweight, flexible material and a variety of pockets perfect for playing the game. Golf joggers are a comfortable addition to any golfer’s closet, blending the classic traditional golf look, with a modern, athletic twist.

Puma Golf's Hoops x Golf Jogger Golf Pants are ideal for both on and off the course:

Golf dresses

“I think athletic golf dresses will start to become more and more popular by next year,” says Annamarie Ratican of Florida Gulf Coast University. “I see a lot more people wearing them while they play. They are super stylish and fun, and easy to wear on and off the course.”

Golf dresses are the perfect clothing piece for any female golfer’s closet. These sporty dresses offer unmatched comfort with soft, stretchable fabrics and a relaxed, athletic fit. Many golf dresses tend to be longer in length than other sports dresses, as they are designed specifically for swinging the club.

They also often include thoughtful details like built-in shorts for coverage and pockets for convenience, making them perfect for female golfers seeking functionality, mobility, and fashion. Golf dresses also provide a more elegant, sophisticated look which makes them ideal for wearing off the course, too.

The Ultimate365 Tour Sleeveless Golf Dress offers just about every one of those features, plus maximum comfort:

Golf bags

“I like how there are a lot more fun, bold, and bright patterns instead of the same plain, traditional golf bags,” says Austin Cherichella of Florida Gulf Coast University. “I think we will continue to see more bags with unique patterns and designs. I also really think smaller, walking bags are really nice to have, too, and super popular right now.”

Gone are the days of plain, old, boring golf bags. Today's golf bags are bold, bright, and exceptionally unique. These new designs help bring personality, flair, and style to any golfer’s game.

Golf bags also come in all different sizes now, too, with smaller, walking bags for those who prefer to walk over ride. With creative patterns and eye-catching colors, modern golf bags are breaking the mold, allowing golfers to showcase their style on and off the course.

The Sun Mountain Mid-Stripe Ace Golf Bag is lightweight, and has plenty of colors to match a golfer's specific style:

Golf clubs

“I love my Titleist clubs and the way they feel when I hit them,” says Zoe Stockman of Florida Gulf Coast University. “They are some of the prettiest irons I’ve seen and they look incredibly good in the bag. My wedges might be my favorite, however, because the ball comes off the club nicely and I love how they look!”

The TSR2 driver from Titleist (photo courtesy of Titleist).

Level up your golf game this holiday season with fresh new equipment from Titleist. As one of the leading equipment brands, Titleist is also one of the most popular amongst both amateur golfers and professional tour players. Their advanced technology combined with customizable options make their golf clubs a great choice for golfers of all skill levels.