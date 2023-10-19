Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
Category - Major Events

Gift Golf's Signature Sip With Elijah Craig's Limited Edition Toasted Barrel Bourbon

While the Ryder Cup in Rome may be over, the chance to enjoy Golf's Signature Sip still lives on.
With the holiday season around the corner and fall settling in across the country, there's no better time to gift or try Elijah Craig's limited-edition Toasted Barrel Bourbon. The bottle is one-of-a-kind release commemorating the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone, combining Elijah Craig's fully-matured Small Batch Bourbon with a finish in new European Oak barrels.
The toast on these barrels evokes the flavors of the Lazio wine growing region in and around Rome, with a nose of caramel and crème brûlée and once tasted, bright fruit notes burst onto the palate after initial notes of baking spices. The finish is moderately long and is dominated by spice.

Each Toasted Barreel Bourbon bottle is adorned with a neck label featuring the Ryder Cup trophy, a gold coin emblazoned cork featuring the Ryder Cup logo, and a face label prominently featuring the “Official Bourbon” designation and Ryder Cup logo.
The bottles come packaged in a gift box which further details the story of this one-time offering, and is in short supply so make sure to grab yours online or in stores today!

