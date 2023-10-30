Incredible Golf Trip Destinations: The Boulders Resort & Spa

Late October brought some warm temperatures and summer feelings to the Northeast in recent days, but the last week of the month will remind golfers that winter is surely on its way. With that in mind, what better time to consider a golf getaway to overcome your eventual cold weather doldrums?

Looking out west, Scottsdale, Arizona, has long been a trusted respite from the uncomfortable wind-chill factors and snow that will soon blanket the northern part of the country, and Boulders Resort & Spa in nearby Carefree has everything you’ll need to create some long-lasting memories with family and friends.

Boulders has a variety of lodging options, including adobe casitas, executive suites, one-, two-, and three-bedroom villas, larger haciendas, and even a five-bedroom villa retreat.

The southwestern decor will excite you and the warm climate will inspire you to be outdoors and forget the winter blahs you left at home. After a summer of excessively high temperatures, a visit to Scottsdale this winter will be the perfect opportunity to tee up your Titleist while your friends back home are turning up the thermostat.

The resort's North Course.

A 2021 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice award winner, Boulders Resort & Spa offers two 18-hole layouts that measure almost 7,000 yards from the tips and feature amazing boulder formations and natural terrain. With six sets of tees, however, no golfer should feel overwhelmed by these stellar layouts. Just play the one that’s right for you! Either way, the nightly sunset will make you forget your less-than-impressive score. You’ll never want to leave.

Dean Ballard is the PGA Head Professional and Michael Bahnerth is a vital cog in the operation, as most PGA Assistant Professionals are. PGA of America Golf Professional and two-time Southwest PGA Teacher & Coach of the Year Don Crawley is the founder and PGA Director of Instruction at The Boulders Golf Academy.

Take a break from playing and improve those skills with a 30-minute quick-fix lesson or a 60-minute private video lesson with Crawley, Bahnerth, or PGA Associate Matt Rubin. You can catch Michael or Matt when they’re not running events or serving guests in the golf shop. Playing lessons and two- and three-day golf schools are also offered. Read the reviews from past students to see what these PGA Coaches can do for your game.

Bahnerth says their busiest time for golf is during the first three weeks of November and then again in March and April.

After golf, you can view boulder formations that are 12 million years old, beautiful rugged terrain, and gardens that have been left to grow on their own accord and in their natural environment. You’ll see flora and fauna, plants and animals, in their own ecosystem.

With some golf instruction and a visit to nature checked off your list for the day, satisfy your hunger at one of several restaurants that include grills, grab-n-go takeouts, cafes, lounges, and cantinas. You’ll satisfy your thirst and your hunger with a delectable array of southwest options.

When it’s all said and done, you’ll have experienced a stellar fitness center, whirlpools, spas, jacuzzis, organic gardens, and an array of special treatments. You could swim, rock climb, hike, or bike, or enjoy some tennis or pickleball. After all, you can visit a “golf resort” and play 36 holes a day but with the many amenities offered at Boulders Resort & Spa, golf is just one facet of your time away from home.

The Casitas at Boulders Resort & Spa.

Finally, with several shops on the property, you can pack lightly and fill those suitcases with souvenirs and memories of a time spent in nature, where you are relaxed and pampered, and share a once-in-a-lifetime experience with cherished family members and friends, old and new.