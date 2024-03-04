Inspired by The Park West Palm, PGA Places to Play Creating Access to Golf

Under the lights, with two-time PGA Champion Rory McIlroy leading the way, The Park in West Palm Beach received plenty of praise for its golf course and the programming it offers to local kids at the latest edition of The Match.

Golf is a part of the programming there, of course. But perhaps more importantly is what The Park has done to open up its golf facility to kids who maybe never thought they could just call a golf course their own – a place to hang, a place to have fun, and a place to learn.

The Park provided a great deal of inspiration for the PGA of America to create ‘Places to Play’ as a pillar within the PGA of America REACH Foundation.

The PGA Places to Play pillar will look to use this model to give back and ensure golf is accessible to people everywhere.

“Communities across the country can now offer more golf options, accessibility for underprivileged youth, healthy lifestyles, and inclusivity through PGA Places to Play capital contributions and the engagement of PGA of America Sections and Professionals,” says PGA of America Golf Professional Kennie Sims, Senior Director of PGA REACH – Impact.

The mission of the REACH Foundation is to simply impact lives through golf and especially in the areas of youth, military, and underrepresented communities. The purpose of Places to Play is to then help communities across the U.S. to enhance access to the game through an annual grant program that supports three projects per year.

Places to Play awarded Washington, D.C.-based City Swing a grant earmark for the construction of the City Swing Golf Truck.

Whether it’s support for green-grass golf facilities to sustain quality, affordable access to golf, ensuring program participants have access to PGA of America Golf Professionals, or even just providing access to golf facilities for participants who live in urban population centers (where golf-facility access may be limited) – Places to Play is a special program that aims to inspire the next generation to continue to enjoy the game and its physical and mental health benefits.

PGA Places to Play annually provides three grants of $250,000 per facility. It has already helped to transform municipal golf courses in Tulsa, rebuilt a PGA Section-operated driving range in New Jersey at the Veteran Affairs center, and funded a golf-park project in Rochester. It has also helped to bring a golf truck to underrepresented communities in Washington, D.C.

City of Tulsa golf courses received grants to improve their course conditions for local players.

While the $250,000 donations have been massive wins for the communities, the ability to raise additional funds based on the support from the PGA of America’s foundation has really helped these projects expand and touch even more golfers. It’s a game for a lifetime, and the funds via Places to Play are having an immediate impact across the country.

“PGA Places to Play gives the PGA of America REACH Foundation the opportunity to help create access to the game in communities across the U.S.,” says PGA of America Chief Commercial Officer Jeff Price. “From legacy grants in our men’s and women’s championship markets to unique projects identified by our PGA Sections, the $1.5 million in Places to Play grants to date have helped inspire more than $30 million to be raised in support of six impactful local initiatives.”

So, while Rory McIlroy – and Max Homa and Lexi Thompson and Rose Zhang – were able to showcase their top-tour talent at such a fun facility like The Park, the PGA of America REACH Foundation and the Places to Play initiative will be able to provide more places with funding and support to build their own little golf paradises.

Midnight Golf participants.

“Here at The Park this is what golf should be more like,” Homa said. “The golf course is amazing in itself, but to see the excitement around this place, I’m really excited for the future of hopefully building more places like this. It's a tremendous start.”