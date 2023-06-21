New Jersey’s Inspiration Golf Range & Activity Center Selected for PGA of America Places to Play Program

As part of the Places to Play Program, the PGA of America announced today that PGA REACH, the charitable foundation of the PGA, will donate $250,000 to the Inspiration Golf Range & Activity Center, located on the Lyons Campus of the VA New Jersey Health Care System, in Bernards Township.





The donation, presented at the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club, will be used in part to construct a roof over the 27-bay teeing ground of the driving range, enabling protection from the elements, as well as eco-friendly lights and heaters. It will also be used to install drainage systems on the property to care for a new natural grass tee that will enhance the teaching operation for PGA Professionals.





The multi-purpose facility, which is open to the public, is operated by the New Jersey Golf Foundation (NJGF), the charitable arm of the New Jersey PGA Section (NJPGA), and serves as the home site to support golf programming for youth, military Veterans and individuals with special needs.





The natural grass tee will also provide a safer space for the range’s Special Needs programs. Special Olympics NJ Athletes, Unified Partners and the Els for Autism programs will use the natural grass tee for their training and practice.





“It’s an honor for PGA REACH and the Places to Play program to provide a helping hand to the Inspiration Golf Range & Activity Center, which does so much good for the local community through the game of golf,” said PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh. “We are proud that these additions will allow so many juniors, adults and families to enjoy the life-enhancing benefits this great game provides.”





The NJGF is committed to positively impacting lives and communities through golf with a focus on three core pillars: Youth, Military and Special Needs. Proceeds from the Inspiration Golf Range facility supports NJGF programming.





“The donation from PGA REACH enables us to transform the Inspiration Golf Range into a facility that will ensure members of our community and individuals of all abilities have access to this game we all love,” said New Jersey Golf Foundation Executive Director Chris Hunt. “The positive impact experienced at this facility will pay dividends for years to come.”