Category - Major Events

Join Abby Parsons, PGA, for an All-Access Tour of Baltusrol

Published on

On-site at historic Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, New Jersey, our friends at Chase Sapphire are powering some really fun activations at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship for golf fans.
From a great viewing spot on Baltusrol's signature fourth hole to an exclusive look at unique facets of the course's iconic clubhouse, in Championship Season Scenes, Chase Sapphire is assuredly providing some tremendous experiences!
Join us here to tap into the fun.
Episode 1: Watch and Learn

