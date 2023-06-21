Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
Play a Hole at Baltusrol and Get Better with PGA Coach Abby Parsons

Published on

The second women’s major championship gets underway from historic Baltusrol Golf Club on June 22, as the top players in the world battle for the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Baltusrol’s Lower Course has been restored to its A.W. Tillinghast roots, and with that comes some Golden Age style greens, penal bunkers and tough tee shots. 
PGA Coach Abby Parsons went head-to-head with a hole at Baltusrol during a practice round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, and has a few keys you can follow the next time you face a tough hole:

