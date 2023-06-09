Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
Sally Morgan is Leading the Kentucky Golf House and Connecting Women to the Game

By Abby Parsons, PGA
Published on

Sally Morgan is a great example of how women in golf are continuing to take leadership roles, and doing so successfully. 
Growing up just outside of Atlanta, Georgia, Morgan learned to love the game through her dad, and that passion blossomed into attending Mississippi State University’s PGA Golf Management (PGM) program.. 
“I visited eight different PGM schools because I knew that was the route I wanted to take,” Morgan remembers. “It was an unspoken feeling when I toured Mississippi State. I knew I wanted to go there.”
During her time as a Bulldog, Morgan gained valuable experience working as an intern for the PGA of America not once, but twice.
“I fell in love with the ‘admin’ side of golf,” says Morgan. “I always knew I had a passion for playing, but being a part of different operations really confirmed for me that this is what I wanted to do.”
Internships turned to full-time roles for Morgan, who graduated from Mississippi State in 2017, became a PGA Member and took a job as PGA Director of Marketing for the Carolinas PGA Section. In 2021, she joined Golf House Kentucky — the umbrella organization overseeing the Kentucky Golf Association, Kentucky PGA and Kentucky Golf Foundation — as Assistant Executive Director.
When the Executive Director role went vacant, the Golf House Kentucky Board gave Morgan the interim tag while they searched for a replacement.
Turns out, it was right in front of them in Morgan, who brought a bevy of experience and youthful energy to an important role in shepherding one of the more robust golf organizations in the country.
“Every day on the job is different,” says Morgan, 29, one of the youngest Executive Directors currently serving across in the country. “My role goes from handling corporate partnerships, to being the people manager of the whole team, to working with donors.
“It’s a lot . . . but it’s worth it.”
Morgan is always working to help expand opportunities to play for residents of her Section, too. And she knows it starts with women.
“We absorbed the Kentucky Women’s Golf Association recently, and I’m hoping that will provide more opportunities for girls and women, whether it’s competitive, fun or both,” Morgan adds.“I can provide a different and important perspective while also being a representative and connector for women to golf.” 
So far in her role, Morgan has found her experiences in golf so far to be a wealth of knowledge — especially in a leadership role.

“It is important as a woman in golf to stay confident in what you are capable of — to this day, people still assume I’m an intern when I walk down a hallway. I work to gain that respect so I don’t have to worry about people’s old-fashioned lenses.”

Sally Morgan, PGA
Morgan had a lot of things to say when asked what her favorite part of working in golf was, but what stands out the most is the impact she wants to make.
“The direct impact that the game has on lives can sometimes go unnoticed, and I want to be a part of making people understand the positives that golf has,” she says. “Being able to directly influence and support fellow PGA Professionals in my position is something I will never take for granted.”

