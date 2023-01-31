Jumpstart Your Golf Season With a Lesson From Aaron Baddeley

Each week on the professional tours, there seems to be more than enough stories emerging that we can learn from as regular-day golfers.

One of those moments came earlier this month at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

On the heels of a sponsor’s exemption, Aaron Baddeley — the once heralded Aussie talent who burst onto the golf scene as a teenager — finished tied for seventh, with a 65-65 weekend at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. Baddeley now finds himself ranked just outside the 500th spot in the Official World Golf Rankings with four PGA Tour victories in his career, the last coming at the 2016 Barbasol Championship.

PGA Coach Mike Adams speaks at the 14th PGA Teaching and Coaching Summit. (Photo by Montana Pritchard/The PGA of America)

Despite the time since his last tour victory, and after starting work last fall with 2016 PGA Teacher of the Year Mike Adams, PGA, Baddeley feels new life.

In a recent interview with the PGA Tour’s Cameron Morfit, Baddeley explained how encouraged he was with where his game was headed.

“I can honestly say I feel like my best golf is in front of me, just with how simplified Mike [Adams] has made my game,” says Baddeley. “To be able to come into the Sony Open not really hitting it very well, to then having one of my best ball-striking rounds ever — that's pretty cool.”

Golf is hard. We all know this. It’s difficult for all who play; even the world’s best players like Baddeley. They often make it look easy, but the reality is that it’s not.

Aaron Baddeley of Australia plays his shot during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Maintaining an elite level of play takes hours upon hours of work daily just to stay in the hunt in professional golf. And we, as beginners, intermediate, or elite players, can take solace in the fact that golf is a lifelong sport, and there is always an opportunity to get better.

Sometimes all you need to play better golf is a better outlook, and a new plan. Aaron Baddeley is giving that a shot . . . why can’t you?

It’s still January, so take a fresh look at the state of your game, set some realistic goals, find a PGA Coach in your area to work with, and look forward, with eyes on what’s possible.

Get started today by finding a local PGA Coach here