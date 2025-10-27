Justin Hicks Captures One-Shot Victory at 2025 Senior PGA Professional Championship

Justin Hicks added yet another highlight to his standout year on Sunday at the 2025 Senior PGA Professional Championship.

Hicks (Wellington, Fla.) hoisted the Leo Fraser Trophy for the first time after recording a final-round 1-under-par 71 on PGA Golf Club’s Wanamaker course to finish the week at 8-under-par 280 and win by one.

Sunday’s victory continues a strong run for Hicks, a PGA Teaching Professional at Stonebridge Country Club in Boca Raton, Florida, who claimed seven victories at the South Florida PGA Section and Chapter levels earlier this year.

“It’s a really good group of players out there and to come out on top of it I feel pretty good about it,” said Hicks. “I play against so many good players in our Section. I steamrolled it a little bit into continuing what I was doing this summer to beat the young guys.”

Alan Morin (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.) finished second at 7-under-par 281. Omar Uresti (Austin, Texas) took third at 6-under-par 282. Tim Cantwell (Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.) finished fourth at 5-under-par 283 while Jeff Gove (Sandpoint, Idaho) claimed fifth at 4-under-par 284.

Hicks entered Sunday’s final round with a one-shot advantage. Following an opening-par on the par-5 1st hole, he went birdie-bogey on holes 2-3 then collected six consecutive pars on holes 4-9 to make the turn at even-par 36.

A bogey at the par-4 12th proved to be a mental turning point for the South Florida PGA Member when he three-putted from 20 feet.

“I tried to say ‘okay it was one bad putt’ and really the rest of the way in I hit a lot of good putts,” said Hicks. “I found a way to take a negative and learn from it and apply it. I knew that my tempo had gotten off with that putt so the rest of the way in, that's all I focused on was having good tempo with each stroke.”

Hicks’ adjusted tempo yielded immediate results when he made a 15-footer for birdie on the following hole at the par-5 13th. His third and final birdie of the day came at the par-5 16th where he hit the green in two and guided his 19-foot eagle putt to within an inch and tapped in. Hicks parred the par-3 17th and par-4 18th to clinch the victory.

Hicks credited his community of PGA of America Golf Professionals consisting of Matt Messer, PGA (Bear Lakes Country Club), Steve Haggerty, PGA (PGA National Golf Club) and Jeremy Wells, PGA (Cypress Lake Golf Club) for aiding in his recent success.

“Jeremy and I are constantly trying to get better,” said Hicks. “Steve and Matt are more like mentors and instructors that I talk to on a daily basis as far as how do I teach better and also how do I play better. I have a really good community of people that I work with.”

Defending champion Morin, a PGA Assistant Professional at The Club at Ibis, started Sunday’s finale in second at 6-under. The South Florida PGA Member shot even-par 36 on the front-nine, which included a bogey-birdie stretch on holes 6-7. After a bogey at the par-3 11th, Morin birdied the par-5 13th and par-5 16th to post a 1-under-par 35 on the back to finish 1-under-par 71.

“I was really trying to win it back-to-back this year, but with a field like that it’s so hard to accomplish something like that,” said Morin. “To be able to come down and have a chance at it and play with a good friend like Justin Hicks, we’re both in the South Florida Section. It was a good battle out there. I was really trying to win it back-to-back, but overall I’m happy with how I played the week. I didn’t really make too many mistakes.”

Uresti, a PGA Life Member from the Southern Texas PGA Section, recorded his low round of the week, a 3-under-par 69 on Sunday. Cantwell, a PGA Teaching Professional at PGA National Golf Club, registered 1-under-par 71. Gove, a PGA Life Member from the Pacific Northwest PGA Section, shot 4-under-par 68, which matched the low round of the day.

Hicks leads the Corebridge Financial Team of 35 PGA of America Golf Professionals set to compete in the 2026 Senior PGA Championship , taking place at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida, April 16-19.

“I’m really looking forward to having a chance to play against those guys and seeing what I can do with it and see how I measure up,” said Hicks. “Obviously I’m not looking at giving up my day job anytime soon, but it would be fun to have a really good week with those guys and see how competitive I can be.”

35 headed to Senior PGA championship

The complete list of 35 PGA of America Golf Professionals who earned a place on the Corebridge Financial Team for the 2026 Senior PGA Championship is below in the order they finished.

Justin Hicks (Wellington, Fla., Stonebridge Country Club, South Florida Section)

Alan Morin (Royal Palm Beach, Fla., The Club at Ibis, South Florida Section)

Omar Uresti (Austin, Texas, PGA Life Member, Southern Texas Section)

Tim Cantwell (Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., PGA National Golf Club, South Florida Section)

Jeff Gove (Sandpoint, Idaho, PGA Life Member, Pacific Northwest Section)

Rohan Allwood (Prosperity, S.C., Chester Golf Club, Carolinas Section)

Ryan Malby (Kalispell, Mont., PGA Life Member, Pacific Northwest Section)

Rod Perry (Port Orange, Fla., Crane Lakes Golf & Country Club, North Florida Section)

Bob Sowards (Dublin, Ohio, Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club, Southern Ohio Section)

Paul Scaletta (Jupiter, Fla., The Bear’s Club, South Florida Section)

Neil Thompson (Hoover, Ala., Pine Tree Country Club, Alabama-NW Florida Section)

Brian Thornton (Sumner, Wash., Meridian Valley Country Club, Pacific Northwest Section)

Warren Pineo (Reno, Nev., Montreux Golf & Country Club, Northern California Section)

Matt Schalk (Erie, Colo., Colorado National Golf Club, Colorado Section)

Mark Brown (Hobe Sound, Fla., The Yacht & Country Club, South Florida Section)

Mick Smith (Summit, Wis., Mick Smith Golf, Wisconsin Section)

Steve Holmes (Ventura County, Calif., Rustic Canyon Golf Course, Southern California Section)

David Roesch (Menomonee Falls, Wis., Storm’s Golf Range, Wisconsin Section)

Frank Bensel (Jupiter, Fla., Galloway National Golf Club, Philadelphia Section)

Kyle Dobbs (Dobbs Ferry, N.Y., Ardsley Country Club, Metropolitan Section)

Brian Smock (Coronado, Calif., Coronado Golf Course, Southern California Section)

Greg Bisconti (South Salem, N.Y., The Saint Andrew’s Golf Club, Metropolitan Section)

Grover Justice (Lexington, K.Y., Bluegrass Golf Academy, Kentucky Section)

Jim Deiters (Midland, Mich., Midland Country Club, Michigan Section)

Jeff Martin (Attleboro, Mass., Wollaston Golf Club, New England Section)

Todd Sapere (Cobbtown, Ga., Ohoopee Match Club, Georgia Section)

Jeff Hart (Solana Beach, Calif., PGA Life Member, Southern California Section)

Jeffrey Schmid (Iowa City, Iowa, Brown Deer Golf Club, Iowa Section)

Tracy Phillips (Tulsa, Okla., Cedar Ridge Country Club, South Central Section)

Craig Hocknull (Queen Creek, Ariz., Westchester Country Club, Metropolitan Section)

Mike Small (Champaign, Ill., University of Illinois, Illinois Section)

John Pillar (Hawley, Pa., CC at Woodloch Springs, Philadelphia Section)

Mike Stone (Toledo, Ohio, Belmont Country Club, Northern Ohio Section)

Brennan Little (Plano, Texas, PGA TOUR, Northern Texas Section)

Brad Elder (Dallas, Texas, PGA Life Member, Northern Texas Section)

The top eight finishers —Hicks, Morin, Uresti, Cantwell, Gove, Allwood, Malby and Perry— also qualified for the 2026 Senior PGA Professional Championship at Superstition Mountain Golf & Country Club in Gold Canyon, Arizona.