LaPlaya Golf Club: A Scenic Naples Golf Getaway with Championship Challenge & Resort Luxury

Since 1958, Naples, Florida’s LaPlaya Golf Club has been recognized as one of Southwest Florida’s premier golf courses.

From its distinct links-style layout to its variety of tees, the championship course offers something for everyone.

First, it is breathtaking, as it allows you to relish Mother Nature’s majesty. Whether you’re observing the course’s abundant, lush foliage, its gorgeous lakes or its 3,000-plus majestic palm trees, you’ll be enamored by the endless sights.

Second, it is challenging for golfers of all ages and skill levels. A Bob Cupp design, the course is 6,902 yards long from the Tournament tees. Providing a 73.7 rating and a 138 slope (again, from the Tournament tees), the course features 14 lakes, along with rolling terrain that will test your accuracy and course management skills.

Yet, it isn’t overly daunting either though, as LaPlaya Golf Club has six sets of tees to choose from, the latest of which was recently created.

“It is a masterpiece of design,” says Evan Bowser, PGA Head Golf Professional. “And since it’s set far enough back from all major roads, its silence sets up a tranquil experience for every golfer.”

A Private Club Experience

On a daily basis, LaPlaya Golf Club strives to offer LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort guests a private club experience. To do so, it encourages golfers to complete their 18-hole rounds in 3 hours and 45 minutes.

“Our six sets of tees — from 3,800 to 6,900 yards and everything in between — help us achieve this goal,” Bowser says.

As an example of the club’s determination to provide a private club experience to everyone, its newly added No. VI tees only measure 3,874 yards.

“It enables golfers of all playing abilities to enjoy the game more and keep up with the group in front of them,” Bowser stresses.

Constant Improvements

Recently, all fairways and tees were renovated at LaPlaya Golf Club, as each one has Bimini bermudagrass now. Not to mention, every green features TifEagle bermudagrass, while each green collar is comprised of TifGrand bermudagrass, leading to high shade tolerance, as well as a lively green tone.

To maintain its private club experience for all resort guests, the club focuses on implementing steady renovations, too.

“Every summer, constant improvements are added to the golf course, including new drainage, new irrigation equipment and new collars on the greens,” Bowser explains.

Preparing for the Future

As Bowser and the rest of the LaPlaya Golf Club team look ahead to the coming months and years, they are focused on improving three key aspects: the course’s turf, its clubhouse and themselves.

“We will continue to invest in the best turf quality and playing conditions, while also investing in the clubhouse, which will have an interior refresh this summer,” Bowser says. “And, at the same time, we’ll continue to invest in our people, ensuring a constancy in their professional development and personal growth.”

For more information about LaPlaya Golf Club, including its adjacent luxurious beachfront property, visit laplayaresort.com.

