New Product Wednesday: Hudson Sutler's Heritage Weekender Bag

Taking a golf trip soon and searching for the perfect weekender? Look no further than the Hudson Sutler Heritage Weekender. Made right here in the United States, this bag is a masterclass in craftsmanship. Before I even placed my order, I was struck by the sheer variety of Hudson Sutler’s collection. From premium leather backpacks to dedicated shoe bags, they truly offer something for every traveler. However, the Heritage Weekender was the clear standout for me—a seamless blend of traditional materials and the modern amenities that today’s golfer requires.

When the bag arrived at the office, it was an immediate head turner. The "Waxed Slate Grey" and "Whiskey Brown" colorway is impossible to ignore. But the real magic is in the details: the heavy-duty texture of the canvas exterior, the rugged durability of the leather handles, and the precision of the stitching. There is a certain feel to high-quality gear that makes you want to pack a bag and hit the road immediately.

So, that’s exactly what I did.

Despite owning a vast array of carry-ons and duffels from other major brands, the Hudson Sutler was my go-to for a three-hour trek to Austin, Texas. During packing, I was impressed by the interior volume, which holds significantly more than its sleek profile suggests. The dedicated shoe compartment is a game-changer for keeping spikes separate from clean clothes, and the integrated laptop sleeve makes it versatile enough for those "work from the clubhouse" Fridays. Yes, sometimes I “WFH” from the clubhouse on Fridays. Who wouldn’t?

Handling the bag all weekend was a pleasure. There is a distinct satisfaction in using equipment that is built to last and designed with intentionality. My buddies in Austin certainly noticed, too. As we head into the spring season, this has officially become my "number one" pick for those quick road-trips.

Stay tuned for our next New Product Wednesday.



