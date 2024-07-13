Lessons From Ludvig: Four Drills to Improve Your Tempo & Increase Your Speed

Ludvig Åberg has emerged as one of the standout names in golf in 2024, a year where he has achieved significant milestones and garnered attention for his unique blend of skill, power and mindset.

Ludvig's golf swing is a marvel of modern athleticism and technique, marked by several distinctive characteristics that have contributed to his impressive performances on the big stage in a relatively short time on TOUR. Here's what stands out to me:

1. Fluidity and Tempo

Åberg's swing is characterized by its smooth, rhythmic motion. His tempo is consistent, neither fast nor slow, which allows him to maintain control and accuracy on his drives and approach shots. This fluidity ensures that he can repeat his swing under various conditions, a key to maintaining consistency in results.

2. Power and Distance

No surprise here, right? One of the most notable aspects of Åberg's swing is his ability to generate tremendous power. He achieves this through an excellent coil during his backswing, which loads his body like a spring. The transition from the backswing to the downswing is seamless, allowing him to unleash maximum energy at impact, resulting in impressive distance off the tee.

So, how can you swing more like Ludvig? I've got two drills below that you can use to help improve your tempo, and two that will help you create more speed and power:

Simple Drills for Improving Tempo

Metronome Drill



Steps:



1. Set up a Metronome: Download a metronome app on your phone or use a physical metronome. Set it to a comfortable beat for your swing, typically around 60-80 beats per minute.



2. Practice Swings: Without hitting a ball, take practice swings synced to the beat. Swing back on one beat, complete your downswing, and follow through on another set beat.



3. Repeat with Balls: Progress to hitting balls while maintaining the same beat. This helps engrain a consistent tempo in your swing.



1-2-3 Drill



Steps:



1. Set up to a Ball: Get into your normal address position.



2. Count Aloud: As you swing, count "1" during the backswing, "2" at the top of the backswing, and "3" through the downswing and follow-through.



3. Maintain Consistency: The aim is to match the timing of your counts on each swing. This encourages a rhythmic, balanced swing.

Classic Drills for Creating Speed and Power

Medicine Ball Throws



Steps:



1. Get a Medicine Ball: Use a light to medium-weight medicine ball (4-8 lbs).



2. Simulate a Golf Swing: Stand in your golf stance, holding the ball in both hands.



3. Rotational Throws: Mimic your backswing and then rotate and throw the medicine ball against a wall or to a partner, focusing on using your hips and core to generate power.



4. Alternate Sides: Perform reps on both sides to create balanced power.

Swing with Resistance Bands



Steps:



1. Attach Resistance Bands: Secure one end of a resistance band to a stationary object and hold the other end like a golf club.



2. Simulate Your Swing: Go through your swing motion, feeling the resistance, which helps build strength.



3. Increase Speed: Perform swings progressively faster to train your muscles to move quickly against resistance.



4. Frequency: Do 10-15 reps focusing on explosiveness, ensuring full rotation.



By practicing these drills, you can develop a more fluid tempo and increase speed and power in your swing, emulating some of the qualities that make Ludvig Aberg's swing so effective!

Brendon Elliott is a PGA Coach in the Orlando area. Check out his profile here, or find a coach near you.