LevelBlue Named Official Cybersecurity Advisor of the PGA of America, PGA Championship and KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

The PGA of America and LevelBlue today announced a new multiyear partnership designating LevelBlue as the “Official Cybersecurity Advisor” of the PGA of America, PGA Championship, and KPMG Women’s PGA Championship through 2028.

As part of the partnership, LevelBlue will provide comprehensive cybersecurity services to the PGA of America, securing the Association’s digital infrastructure and flagship events. This partnership comes as golf facilities increasingly become targets of ransomware and data theft. With more facilities adopting mobile ticketing, cashless payments, and data‑driven operations, the attack surface is only expanding.

As the world’s largest pure-play managed security services provider (MSSP), LevelBlue will provide these organizations with the same sophisticated threat detection and risk reduction tools used by global enterprises. LevelBlue will also have a presence at the PGA Show and both Championships to provide educational resources and direct consultation to golf business owners and stakeholders.

“LevelBlue is a recognized leader with unmatched expertise in cybersecurity, and we are proud to join forces,” said Kevin Scott, PGA of America Chief Technology Officer. “While securing our flagship events is a priority, this partnership is about the wider industry. Together with LevelBlue, we are committed to providing the solutions needed to protect golf facilities and businesses across the industry.”

The partnership leverages LevelBlue’s unmatched scale and comprehensive portfolio of managed security, offensive security, strategic advisory, incident response and security software to reduce risk and help industry leaders mature their overall cybersecurity posture.

“Cybersecurity is no longer just a concern for the front office; it is vital for the PGA of America itself and for every golf course and facility that processes a transaction or manages member and customer information,” said Bob McCullen, Chairman and CEO of LevelBlue. “Our partnership with the PGA of America is designed to bring enterprise-level resilience to the entire golf ecosystem, with a strong focus on safeguarding personal data and protecting member privacy. We are excited to serve as the industry’s trusted advisor, helping golf businesses of all sizes accelerate threat detection, operate with confidence, and secure what’s next.”

The 2026 PGA Championship will be contested May 11-17 at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. The 2026 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship will take place June 25-28 at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota.