Look Back: Jin Chung Wins the 2021 National Car Rental Assistant PGA Professional Championship

One year after finishing runner-up in 2020, Jin Chung from the Georgia PGA Section, returned with a mission and completed it at the Wanamaker Course at the PGA Golf Club in South Florida.

What a performance by Jin Chung at the National Car Rental Assistant PGA Professional Championship where he won by 7 strokes! pic.twitter.com/k9ZcZnPMPa — PGA of America (@PGA) November 15, 2021

Chung shot two-under 70 in the final round and finished seven shots better than the next closest competitor to win the 2021 National Car Rental Assistant PGA Professional Championship.

“This feels amazing,” Chung said. “After I finished second last year [2020], I knew I was coming back. I wanted to come and win. I really like this golf course and this championship. I get a lot of support from fellow Georgia PGA Professionals and the Georgia PGA. I just wanted to win this one, and I’m really happy it happened.”

Chung held off Brian Bergstol from the Philadelphia PGA Section with a four-day total of 14-under 274. Bergstol entered the final round one-shot back, but shot four-over par 76. He finished second ahead of Eric Steger from the Indiana PGA Section and Jeremy Wells from the South Florida PGA Section.

Jin Chung chips onto the ninth green during the final round of the 45th National Car Rental Assistant PGA Professional Championship held at the PGA Golf Club on November 14, 2021 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. (Photo by Hailey Garrett/PGA of America)

The 33-year old Chung, Teaching Professional at Chateau Elan Golf Club in Braselton, Georgia, bounced back from a tough ending to his third round on Saturday where he double-bogeyed No. 17 and bogeyed No. 18 opening the door for Bergstol.

“I tried hard last night not to think about that,” Chung said. “It was just the one swing. So many good things have been happening this week with my game. I just went with the same attitude I’ve had, stay aggressive. This week I did a really good job of playing golf and not forcing anything. It worked. I really had to stay aggressive today and not back off.”

Playing with Bergstol and Wells, Chung started off well with a pair of birdies in his first five holes. He ran into trouble on Nos. 8 and 9, when he bogeyed back-to-back. He settled back in on the back nine.

“When I bogeyed 8 and 9, it was just mistakes from second shots,” said Chung. “I missed a green on 10 and it was down to a three-shot lead. I knew I had to really make par and couldn’t make any more bogeys. I made about a 9-foot par putt and from that moment I told myself, stay focused, stay aggressive and keep hitting greens. That was my focus on the back nine."