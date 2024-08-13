Looking to Increase Your Swing Speed? Try This Drill for More Power

So . . . you say you want to hit the ball farther? We have a tip for you.

Distance is something every golfer wants to add to their game but it doesn't come as easy as swinging faster or with reckless abandon. There's certain parts of the swing that you can sharpen and make more efficient, which leads to power and speed coming a lot more easier.

In the video below, PGA Coach Justin Kraft, the Director of Instruction at Spring Hill Golf Club in Wayzata, Minnesota, walks through a drill you can do at the range or at home to help create more speed. Check it out!