Masters Week 2026: Key Players, Predictions & Augusta Insights

Masters week always arrives with its own kind of gravity, but this one feels especially rich. The 2026 tournament runs April 6-12, with the opening round set for Thursday, April 9, and the storylines are stacked before a single tee shot is struck. Rory McIlroy returns as the defending champion after winning the 2025 Masters in a playoff over Justin Rose, while Scottie Scheffler comes back as the world No. 1 and a two-time champion already comfortable in Augusta’s chaos. Add in a wave of players who are no longer just “up and coming,” plus several LIV stars bringing real form into the week, and this feels less like a one-man show and more like a major that could shift directions several times before Sunday afternoon.

What makes Augusta National such a fascinating place is that it does not simply reward the hottest player. It asks for discipline, imagination and emotional control. You can get away with a loose swing on plenty of TOUR stops. At Augusta, a slightly missed iron or a poorly judged chip can become a double bogey in a hurry. That is why this year’s short list feels so interesting. It is not just about who is playing the best golf. It is about whose game and temperament fit the course when the pressure gets real.

Scottie Scheffler Still Sets the Standard

If there is one player who still feels like the tournament’s most reliable answer, it is Scheffler. He is making his seventh Masters start in 2026, already owns green jackets from 2022 and 2024 to go along with his 2025 PGA Championship Title and, perhaps most tellingly, has never finished outside the top 20 at Augusta National. On the PGA TOUR side, he remains No. 1 in the world, has 20 TOUR wins and ranks first this season in Strokes Gained: Total. Even in a season that has not yet felt overloaded with starts, the baseline is still absurdly high.

The reason Scheffler always makes so much sense here is simple. He rarely looks rushed by the golf course. Augusta can bait players into forcing shots that are not there. Scheffler usually does the opposite. He accepts the patient play, leans on elite ball-striking and lets the tournament come to him. When that formula travels with even an average putting week, he becomes very hard to beat. Until someone proves otherwise, he is still the steadiest name on the board.

Rory McIlroy Returns With a Different Kind of Weight

A year ago, the biggest conversation around McIlroy was whether he could finally complete the career Grand Slam. He did, winning the 2025 Masters in a playoff over Rose, and now the 2-time PGA Champion returns for his 18th Masters start with that burden lifted. That matters. Augusta has long felt like both his greatest possibility and his heaviest emotional test. Now he comes back as a champion, not a chaser.

At the same time, the lead-in has not been spotless. McIlroy is still world No. 2, but his buildup has included a back issue and a tie for 46th at The Players, which makes him a little tougher to read than the defending champion label suggests. Still, anyone who knows Augusta understands why he belongs near the top of every preview. Few players in the world can match his high-end combination of power and towering iron play, and when he drives it with freedom, he can make the course look smaller than it is. The big question is whether he arrives fully sharp or just healthy enough.

Cameron Young and Ludvig Aberg Feel Built for This Stage

If you want the newer names most capable of crashing the party, start with Cameron Young and Ludvig Aberg. Young is now world No. 3 and comes in fresh off a statement victory at The Players Championship. Just as important for Augusta, he is making his fifth Masters start and already owns top-10 finishes here in two of the past three years. That matters. Augusta experience is real currency, and Young is no longer just learning the place. Add in his PGA Coach (and dad), David Young, by his side, and he'll be hard to beat.

Aberg remains one of the most natural fits in the field. In his Masters and major debut in 2024, he finished runner-up, which still feels remarkable when you stop and think about it. He also arrives after a strong Players showing, where he tied for fifth and briefly looked like the man to beat entering Sunday. His length is obvious, but what stands out more is how calm he looks when the stage gets bigger. That trait is hard to teach and impossible to fake.

Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm Bring Real Momentum

For a while, Bryson DeChambeau looked like a player trying to overpower Augusta into submission. Lately, he has looked more mature there. He is making his 10th Masters start in 2026 and has finished inside the top six in each of the last two editions. He also comes in with serious momentum after back-to-back LIV Golf wins. When Bryson combines patience with his obvious power, he becomes much more than a curiosity at Augusta. He becomes a real threat.

Rahm belongs in the same conversation. He is the 2023 Masters champion and made a real final-round charge at the 2025 PGA Championship. His consistency has been apparent this year as he won in Hong Kong and sits atop the LIV standings entering April. Augusta has never required perfection from Rahm. It has required conviction, and when he has that, he tends to look inevitable for long stretches.

A Few More Names Worth Watching

No Masters preview feels complete without a second tier that could easily become the first by Friday evening. 2020 PGA Champion Collin Morikawa is making his seventh Masters start and has finished inside the top 20 at Augusta in each of the last five years. Tommy Fleetwood is world No. 4 and has finished inside the top 25 at Augusta in five of the last eight years. Hideki Matsuyama, of course, already owns a green jacket and knows exactly what this place demands. Lastly, can't leave out the hot hand, Texas Open winner J.J. Spaun. None of those names would shock anyone if they were on the first page of the leaderboard all week.

What Will Decide It

In the end, this Masters may come down to something very old-fashioned. Not distance. Not hype. Not social media momentum. Just control. The player who manages misses best, handles the par 5s with intelligence and stays emotionally steady when Augusta starts asking hard questions is probably the player slipping on the green jacket Sunday night.

That is why Scheffler feels so dangerous. It is why McIlroy still feels so compelling. It is why Young and Aberg feel ready to push into another tier. And it is why DeChambeau and Rahm cannot be treated like side stories. This Masters has enough star power to satisfy anyone, but what makes it truly special is that it also has tension. There are proven champions, wounded near-misses and rising players who look ready to make this their moment. That is about as good as a Masters setup gets.

PGA of America Golf Professional Brendon Elliott is an award-winning coach and golf writer. To stay updated on his latest work, sign up for his newsletter and visit OneMoreRollGolf.com.