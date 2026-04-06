2026 Masters: 5 Things to Know

We've finally made it to April!

As we step outside, we immediately notice that it's getting warmer, the flowers are blooming, and the golf courses are getting greener. That means one thing: spring is here, and the golf season is really starting to kick off.

That also means The Masters is here!

As the first men's major championship of the year, the 90th Masters Tournament takes place at Augusta National Golf Club, April 9-12. It's a kickoff to the golf season for many, as courses in northern climates begin to open their doors, and it's also the beginning of a can't-miss stretch for the game.

Here are five things to know as the 2026 Masters begins.

The next generation of golfers shine at Augusta with ANWA, DCP

Before anyone tees off to compete for a Green Jacket, 80 junior golfers and 72 of the world's best women amateurs showed off their incredible talents.

In its seventh year, the Augusta National Women's Amateur (ANWA) featured a star-studded field packed with up-and-coming players, including multiple Junior PGA Champions and Junior Ryder Cup team members. The first two rounds were played at Champions Retreat, with the final round being contested on April 4 at Augusta National. All competitors play an unforgettable practice round at Augusta National.

After 54 holes of impressive play, María José Marín from Cali, Colombia, emerged victorious, finishing at -14 for the week.

The ANWA led into one of our favorite days of the year, the Drive, Chip, and Putt National Finals. 80 boys and girls from across the country were scattered across the Masters Tournament Practice Area and Augusta National's 18th green for their chance at a memory of a lifetime

The competitors played incredibly and many lasting memories were made. One of the highlights of the day featured 2026 PGA of America Golf Professional of the Year Brian Cowell and his student, Ava Chen.

Extensive coverage and an inside look at player analytics

One of the best parts about the Masters week is just the incredible depth of coverage provided for golf fans. And it seems to get better every year.

With extensive coverage from around Augusta National everyday, The Masters has something for everyone. From On the Range to practice rounds to featured holes and groups, fans will be able see their favorite players and holes daily. Catch up on all of the coverage here

New for last year and one of our favorite streams to watch is the On the Range segment on CBS & Masters.com each morning. It's amazing to have access to live data on every single shot from each player during their range sessions throughout the 2026 Masters. Details include distance, carry, speed, hang time, height, curve, wind and more.

It's hard not to get excited about watching Bryson DeChambeau and the others smash balls and seeing the real numbers behind the shots.

Rory completed his Grand Slam, so who is the player to watch now?

From PGA Coach Brendon Elliott:

The storylines are stacked before a single tee shot is struck. Rory McIlroy returns as the defending champion after winning the 2025 Masters in a playoff over Justin Rose, while Scottie Scheffler comes back as the world No. 1 and a two-time champion already comfortable in Augusta’s challenges. Add in a wave of players who are no longer just “up and coming,” plus several other stars bringing real form into the week, and this feels less like a one-man show and more like a major that could shift directions several times before Sunday afternoon.

If there is one player who still feels like the tournament’s most reliable answer, it is Scottie Scheffler. He is making his seventh Masters start in 2026, already owns green jackets from 2022 and 2024 to go along with his 2025 PGA Championship title and, perhaps most tellingly, has never finished outside the top 20 at Augusta National. On the PGA TOUR side, he remains No. 1 in the world, has 20 TOUR wins and ranks first this season in Strokes Gained: Total. Even in a season that has not yet felt overloaded with starts, the baseline is still absurdly high.

A year ago, the biggest conversation around Rory McIlroy was whether he could finally complete the career Grand Slam. He did, winning the 2025 Masters in a playoff over Rose, and now the 2-time PGA Champion returns for his 18th Masters start with that burden lifted. That matters. Augusta has long felt like both his greatest possibility and his heaviest emotional test. Now he comes back as a champion, not a chaser.

And if you want a newer name who's most capable of crashing the party, start with Cameron Young. Young is now world No. 3 and comes in fresh off a statement victory at The Players Championship. Just as important for Augusta, he is making his fifth Masters start and already owns top-10 finishes here in two of the past three years. That matters. Augusta experience is real currency, and Young is no longer just learning the place. Add in his PGA Coach (and dad), David Young , by his side, and he'll be hard to beat.

Masters concessions power rankings

From PGA Coach Ryan Adams:

As someone who's been lucky enough to be on the grounds for the Masters a handful of times - thanks to being a PGA of America Member - I feel empowered enough to share my concession rankings. You've likely seen the iconic menu sign that sits out each concession building. Yes, those are the prices. And yes, the food is all amazing.

So if you're going this year, or just want a little insight on the Masters fare . . . behold, my power rankings:

No. 5: Chicken Biscuit

Only served until 10 a.m., this is a solid option to pair up with your coffee. A tad dry, but nothing a little honey can’t solve.

No. 4: Egg Salad Sandwich

Yes, I tried the Pimento Cheese, and while it’s a must for anyone attending the Masters, the Egg Salad gets my vote. I add a little honey mustard to it for a perfect combo.

No. 3: Breakfast Sandwich

I think the brioche bun does it for me here, but the sausage, egg and cheese is just a classic mix and takes the cake for best breakfast item in my mind.

No. 2: Chicken Salad on Honey Wheat Bread

Chicken salad and golf go hand-in-hand, and the honey wheat bread adds a little sweetness to a stellar sandwich. Grab two at lunch.

No. 1. In no surprise, it’s the Georgia Peach Ice Cream Sandwich

Don’t even look at the back of the wrapper for the calorie count — just enjoy peach-flavored ice cream between two amazing cookies. Give them two or three minutes out of the freezer and you’ll have the perfect Masters treat.

Honorable Mention: I stuck with food for consistency reasons, but the Masters does offer great coffee, sports drinks and its own craft beer called Crow's Nest, which pays homage to the top floor of Augusta National’s clubhouse where the amateurs stay for the week.

Next up: The PGA Championship heads to Philly

The fun doesn't stop when the final putt drops on the 18th hole at Augusta National because everyone knows the 2026 PGA Championship is up next.

Being played at Aronimink Golf Club May 11-17, the 2026 PGA Championship is sure to bring the excitement. The last time the PGA Championship was held at Aronimink, Gary Player raised the Wanamaker Trophy as the 1962 PGA Champion.

For 2026, Scottie Scheffler will look to defend his PGA Championship title against a stacked field of players.

Aronimink will definitely prove to be a Major test for the players, as it's another old-school golf course like Augusta National, designed by Donald Ross in 1928. Aronimink's classic layout was formulated to reward well-executed shots and smart strategy. Framed by hardwoods and evergreens, it demands both long- and short-game precision and disciplined course management. With countless bunkers, rolling slopes, valleys and doglegs, it tests patience and endurance — just as Ross intended when he envisioned Aronimink as a “supreme test” for the game’s best.

. If you're looking to experience Major Championship golf in person, there are still limited PGA Championship tickets available

It's a great time to be a golf fan. Major Championship season is here. Get ready!