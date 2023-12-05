Michael Block Ties for 27th in 'Amazing Experience' at Australian Open

After a final-round 70 wrapped a bow on a memorable week Down Under for PGA of America Golf Professional Michael Block at the Australian Open, there was one thing that stuck out.

He didn't want to leave.

In historic fashion, Block became one of the first PGA of America Members to ever play in the Australian Open, which was hosted this year in Sydney at The Lakes Golf Club and The Australian Golf Club, respectively.

Block, the PGA Head Professional at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo, California, received an invite to play from Golf Australia to play in the event and was a crowd favorite the moment he stepped on property.

In danger of missing the cut, Block holed a clutch par putt on No. 17 at The Australian, and it catapulted him into the weekend, where he fired rounds of 69 and 70 finish in a tie for 27th.

Take a look at how the Block Party shaped up in Sydney from the PGA of America Member himself: