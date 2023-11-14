Michael Block Makes Another Ace, This Time in Pebble Beach

The Block Party rolls on.

PGA of America Golf Professional Michael Block continues to have a 1 of 1 year across the world. What started at the PGA Championship in Oak Hill has morphed into an all-time experience for the PGA Head Professional at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo, California.

The latest? Well, just another ace.

This time, Block dunked one on The Hay, a 9-hole short course just across from the first hole of famed Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Check out the ace: