Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
Latest

Michael Block Makes Another Ace, This Time in Pebble Beach

Published on

(Getty Images)

The Block Party rolls on.
PGA of America Golf Professional Michael Block continues to have a 1 of 1 year across the world. What started at the PGA Championship in Oak Hill has morphed into an all-time experience for the PGA Head Professional at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo, California.
The latest? Well, just another ace.
This time, Block dunked one on The Hay, a 9-hole short course just across from the first hole of famed Pebble Beach Golf Links.
Check out the ace:

We also recommend

Michael Block, PGA, and DJ Khaled. (Getty Images)
Latest
DJ Khaled and Michael Block Are Having a Week
Social Media Reacts to Michael Block Story
Game Changers
Social Media Reacts to Michael Block Story
Michael Block Makes Ace at PGA Championship
Category - Major Events
Michael Block Makes Ace at PGA Championship
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA of America Golf Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookXLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member , external transformedLinkWork In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA REACH , external transformedLinkPGA Inclusion Make Golf Your Thing , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2022.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech