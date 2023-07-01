Michael Block's PGA Championship Hole-in-One Nominated for ESPY

One of golf's most memorable moments this year is now an award nominee.

PGA Professional Michael Block's thrilling hole-in-one on the 15th hole at Oak Hill during the final round of the 2023 PGA Championship has been nominated "Best Play" by The 2023 ESPYS, which take place July 12 in Los Angeles.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET on July 12, and fan voting for all categories, including "Best Play," is now open through July 9. Fans can cast their votes at ESPN.com/ESPYS

The Southern California PGA Member's iconic shot will compete against the following fellow nominations for "Best Play":

Justin Jefferson with the Catch of the Century (NFL)

Ally Lemos with the perfect corner to tie the National Championship game (NCAA)

Trinity Thomas Perfect 10 Tying the All-Time NCAA Record (NCAA)

Block's ace was the high water mark in a four-day performance at the PGA Championship that captured the sporting world's attention. The hole-in-one, from 151 yards away on No. 15, was the highlight of an unforgettable final round:

The PGA Head Professional at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo, California, will be in attendance at The 2023 ESPYS for his nomination . . . and at next year's PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky as a result of his T-15 finish at Oak Hill.