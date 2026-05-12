Military Veterans from Across the Country Participate in 2026 PGA HOPE Secretary’s Cup Ahead of PGA Championship

The 2026 PGA HOPE Secretary’s Cup, presented by American Airlines, honored Military Veterans from across the country Monday at Chester Valley Golf Club ahead of the 108th PGA Championship.

The Secretary’s Cup was contested by 12 teams of four PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) graduates and a PGA of America Golf Professional. More than a golf tournament, the Secretary’s Cup celebrates Veterans and the PGA Professionals who positively impact their lives.

PGA HOPE—the flagship military program of the PGA of America REACH Foundation—is a rehabilitative golf program that introduces golf to Veterans to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being through a developmental, six- to eight-week curriculum taught by PGA Golf Professionals trained in adaptive golf and military cultural competency. For over a decade, the program has served more than 65,000 Veterans and Active Duty Military. Today, there are more than 650 program locations across the country.

The Veterans were welcomed at Chester Valley with an opening ceremony featuring Secretary of the PGA of America Eric Eshleman, PGA; The Honorable Samuel B. Brown, Under Secretary of the Memorial Affairs; the presentation of the colors by Pennsylvania Veterans of Foreign Wars District 16; the National Anthem performed by U.S. Army Veteran Tiffany McKeaney and a parachute demonstration by the All Veteran Group.

“The Secretary’s Cup serves to celebrate our Veterans, Active Duty Military and PGA HOPE programs across the country,” said Eshleman during the opening ceremony. “We are thrilled to be with so many Veterans today who are proudly representing their PGA Sections from across the country. From all of us at the PGA of America, thank you for your sacrifice and dedication to our nation.”

This annual event, held in conjunction with the PGA Championship, began in 2016 and is named after the Secretary of Veteran Affairs in recognition of the Memorandum of Understanding between the PGA of America REACH Foundation and the Department of Veteran Affairs. The MOU enables direct referrals to the PGA HOPE program as a form of therapy.

“It’s a great honor to represent the Secretary of Veterans Affairs at this very special event,” said Brown. “Our Veterans need to know that we are here for them and this outstanding program provides a vital sense of community, based on strong relationships and therapeutic camaraderie. I hope today’s event will encourage more Veterans to get involved.”

Additionally, the Office of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro provided a special proclamation naming May 11, 2026, “PGA HOPE Day” in the state. The Philadelphia PGA Section currently offers 19 programs across the state, serving more than 655 Veterans annually, all at no cost to the Veteran.

Led by PGA of America Golf Professional Scott Vice, Team PGA HOPE Michigan won the 2026 PGA HOPE Secretary’s Cup at 4-under. Military Veterans Ryan Young (Army), Chris MacIntosh (Marin Corps), Joel Collins (Army) and Roy Thomas (Marine Corps) made up the victorious team.

“The whole trip has been a once in a lifetime opportunity, and then to win, for them, for my team more than anything, made it that much better,” said Vice. “My dad was in the military, as well as my uncles, but I didn’t serve. PGA HOPE is how I give back. Our Veterans give us the opportunity to be grateful. Anything we can do for the military is always positive.”

PGA HOPE New England was awarded the Journey Award, presented by Hidden Links, a salute to the individuals involved at the PGA Section level who continuously support PGA HOPE and its impact on the lives of Veterans and Active Duty Service Members along their healing journey. Team New England is led by PGA of America Golf Professional Joel Jenkings and PGA HOPE graduates Kenny Celeste (Navy), Blake Crist (Marine Corps), Sherry Dellascio (Navy) and Colleen Nevius (Navy).

In addition to the Journey Award, Golfpac Travel donated an Orlando golf vacation to the New England Section Team.

As part of the overall Secretary’s Cup experience, the participating Veterans and PGA of America Golf Professionals attended a welcome celebration and a Taste of Philadelphia dinner Sunday at the National Constitution Center.

PGA HOPE and the Secretary’s Cup are made possible by a generous donation from the Kim Family. The PGA of America REACH Foundation is thankful for their support.

Additional support of the Secretary’s Cup came from Mizuno, Frisco EDC and Flag & Anthem, who provided apparel for the Veteran teams, volunteers and staff.

Secretary’s Cup Teams:

PGA HOPE Carolinas

PGA HOPE Connecticut

PGA HOPE Indiana

PGA HOPE Michigan

PGA HOPE New England

PGA HOPE New Jersey

PGA HOPE Northern California

PGA HOPE Northern Ohio

PGA HOPE Northern Texas

PGA HOPE Pacific Northwest

PGA HOPE Philadelphia

PGA HOPE Tennessee

See the scoring here.