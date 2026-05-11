Scottie Scheffler’s PGA Championship Victory Offers Helpful Lessons for Every Golfer

Scottie Scheffler’s win at the 2025 PGA Championship added another major to a résumé that was already becoming one of the strongest in the game. More importantly for everyday golfers, Scheffler continues to show that elite golf is not just about talent. It is about habits, commitment, structure and discipline.

Most golfers cannot or should not try to copy every move in Scheffler’s swing. But there are several things they absolutely can learn from the way he prepares, thinks and moves through a round. Here are some of the best takeaways from the World No. 1.

1. Build a Pre-Shot Routine You Can Trust

Scheffler is a great reminder that consistency starts before the club even moves. His routine helps him get locked into the target, settle his body and commit to the shot.

What everyday golfers can do:

Stand behind the ball and pick a very specific target

Make one rehearsal swing with a purpose

Step in the same way each time

Set the clubface first, then build your stance

Use one simple trigger to start the swing

Too many golfers rush into the ball and swing before they are truly ready. A routine gives you something to lean on when nerves show up or timing feels off.

2. Keep the Club in Front of You Early

One of the best parts of Scheffler’s swing is how organized it looks early in the backswing. The club and hands stay more in front of his body rather than getting whipped too far inside.

Why that matters:

It makes the backswing more connected

It helps the club return on a better path

It reduces the need for last-second compensations

It can lead to more solid contact

Try this on the range:

Place an alignment stick just outside the ball and angled along your toe line Start your takeaway without letting the club get trapped too far behind you Feel your chest, arms and club moving together Hit short shots first, then build to longer swings

For many amateurs, getting the club too far inside early is where the trouble starts.

3. Commit Fully to the Shot

Scheffler is one of the best in the world at looking fully committed once he chooses the shot. There is no hesitation, no steering and no visible second-guessing.

A better process for amateur golfers:

Pick the club

Pick the target

Decide on the shot shape

Trust the choice

Swing with conviction

Indecision leads to defensive swings. Defensive swings rarely produce good golf shots. Commitment may not guarantee a perfect result, but it gives you a much better chance to make a free, athletic swing.

4. Stay in the Present

Scheffler does a terrific job of staying with the shot in front of him. He does not seem to carry one mistake into the next swing for very long.

Use this on the course:

Accept the last shot quickly, good or bad

Shift your attention to the next decision

Ask, “What is the smartest play from here?”

Make one plan and move on

A lot of golfers do not lose rounds because of poor swings alone. They lose them because one bad shot turns into three or four bad decisions. Scheffler’s example is a strong one here. Process the mistake, then play the next shot.

5. Practice More Like You Play

Scheffler’s confidence comes from preparation. He clearly trusts the work he has put in. That is a good lesson for all golfers.

Instead of beating balls mindlessly, try this:

Pick a target for every shot Go through your full routine Change clubs often Evaluate each shot honestly Create small challenges for yourself

That kind of practice carries to the course far better than rapid-fire range sessions where every ball is hit in 10 seconds.

Quick-Read Scottie Scheffler Tips

Create a repeatable pre-shot routine

Keep the club in front of your body in the takeaway

Make a full decision before every swing

Move on quickly from bad shots

Practice with purpose, not just volume

Scheffler’s game is powerful, but the real lessons are not just in his speed or talent. They are in the habits that support everything he does. For everyday golfers, that is good news. You may not swing like Scottie Scheffler, but you can absolutely prepare, think and compete a little more like him.





PGA of America Golf Professional Brendon Elliott is an award-winning coach and golf writer. Read his recent “The Starter” on R.org and his stories on Athlon Sports. To stay updated on his latest work, sign up for his newsletter and visit OneMoreRollGolf.com.