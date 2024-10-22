Nine Ways to Play Better Golf Tee-to-Green

Golf is a game where every shot counts, and every mistake can be costly. Following the magnificent performance of 2019 KPMG Women's PGA Champion Hannah Green at the LPGA BMW Ladies Championship, I felt inspired to share some game-changing tips with you.

Driver

Focus on Consistent Tee Shot Placement

Consistency is key. One reason Hannah was able to hit an impressive 84% of fairways is her ability to consistently place her tee shots within an area of the fairway that will set her up for success on her approach shots.

Work on placing your tee shots in a specific target area. To do so, you must hyper-focus on an area of the fairway that compliments your most consistent shot shape. Aligning your body and clubface correctly, ensuring your stance remains square to your target line and jives with your standard shot shape, is critical. Your swing should feel natural but purposeful.

Optimize Your Launch Angle

A higher launch angle can dramatically increase your distance without compromising accuracy. Keep a close watch on your ball position and tee height, which can vary depending on the driver's loft. Experiment with small shifts in position and tee height to find your sweet spot. If you have an adjustable driver, experiment with your loft setting, too, until you find what is optimal for you.

Try this drill: Place two tees about ten feet apart, roughly 20 yards in front of you, and in line with where you want to start your ball flight based on your shot shape. Aim to fly your drive between those two tees consistently. This visually challenging drill hones your focus and precision while also being a fun way to add some competition to your practice routine.

Irons

Dial in Your Distances

Precision with your irons is non-negotiable. Like Hannah, aim to hit 85% of your greens in regulation. While this is a very lofty goal for the vast majority of amateurs, having that target in mind will help you in the long run. The point is that having a goal of hitting roughly 16 greens in regulation per round will help you get to know your clubs intimately by focusing on each club's carry distance like you would your own birthday. A reliable carry yardage measure ties in with the fairway-in-regulation mindset, setting up simpler putts and better scoring opportunities.

Focus on Swing Rhythm

Your swing rhythm plays a significant role in the consistency of your iron shots. A smooth and steady rhythm allows for better club control and accuracy. Try counting "one-two" in your head as you swing, ensuring your backswing and follow-through flow seamlessly.

Try this drill: Use two alignment rods to create a "gate" on either side of your target line. The goal is to swing through the gate without disturbing the rods, ensuring proper swing path and alignment. This reinforces accuracy and helps you maintain focus on your swing plane.

Putting

Maintain a Steady Head and Eyes

Hannah's stunning average of 28.75 putts per round this past week showcased the importance of focus in putting. Keep your head and eyes still and over the ball during a putt, and allow your shoulders to control the stroke. This reduces unwanted movements that can affect your direction and speed.

Prioritize Distance Control

Distance control is crucial; it's often the difference between a two-putt and a three-putt. Practice hitting putts with the goal of stopping the ball within a foot of the hole, whether the putt is uphill or downhill.

Try this drill: Set up several balls at intervals of 5, 10, 15, and 20 feet from the hole, like rungs on a ladder. Putt each ball, trying to stop it in its respective one-foot zone beyond the hole. The Ladder Challenge improves your feel and touch, both essential for successful putting.

Inspired by Hannah Green's fantastic performance at the BMW this past weekend, incorporate these tips and drills into your practice routine. They're designed to increase consistency and control in your game . . . and help you play better!