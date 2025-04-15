Olympic Golf Format Update: Mixed Team Event Approved for 2028 LA Olympics

For years, the Olympic Golf competition had thrived on its traditional 72-hole stroke play format. However, there was a growing sense that a fresh twist could invigorate the event and capture a broader audience.

That fresh twist will now come to life at the 2028 Summer Olympics

A mixed-team golf event will debut in Los Angeles, the International Golf Federation (IGF) announced on April 15, with teams comprised of one male and one female athlete from the individual competitions. The event will be contested as a 36-hole competition, split across two 18-hole rounds, with a maximum of one team per country.

This change aimed to foster camaraderie and offer a dynamic spectacle for fans worldwide. The organizers expected this to elevate the strategic elements of the game, as players would have to balance individual performance with teamwork.

"Golf was incredibly successful at Paris 2024 and as we continue building on the momentum from Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, we’re excited to bring even more attention to our sport through this additional format," IGF Executive Director Antony Scanlon said in a statement. "The athletes were very enthusiastic about their desire to play with their compatriots, and we look forward to watching them compete together in Los Angeles."

The response was overwhelmingly positive. Golfers and fans alike praised the update, eager to witness this evolution in the sport. It promised to enhance the Olympic experience, offering athletes another prestigious medal to strive for and creating memorable moments on the greens.

As the world turned its eyes towards the upcoming Summer Olympics, the revamped golf format became a much-anticipated highlight. This update showcased the Olympic Games' commitment to innovation and inclusivity, ensuring that golf remained a vibrant and cherished part of the global sports celebration.