Perry Weather Named Official Weather Platform of the PGA of America

The PGA of America today announced a partnership with Perry Weather, a leading weather forecasting and operations technology platform in the golf industry. Perry Weather has been named the Official Weather Platform of the PGA of America.



PGA Frisco, the new Home of the PGA of America in Frisco, Texas; and PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Fla., will both feature Perry Weather outdoor warning systems across the golf properties. In addition, Perry Weather will provide education opportunities for PGA Professionals at events such as the annual PGA Show in Orlando, Fla.



Golf courses depend on Perry Weather to quickly alert them to inclement weather, keep golfers informed about lightning delay status, provide staff with hyperlocal conditions, such as rainfall and evapotranspiration, and automatically trigger communications, such as cart path only and frost delays.



“As the PGA of America's Official Weather Platform, Perry Weather's technology and systems will help deliver time-sensitive weather notifications and information to assist our PGA Professionals at PGA-managed properties in making informed operation decisions," said PGA of America Chief Membership Officer John Easterbrook, Jr., PGA.



"We are thrilled to partner with the PGA of America," said Colin Perry, CEO and founder of Perry Weather. "Our commitment to providing the best weather tools for the golf industry aligns with the PGA’s vision, and we look forward to ensuring better-managed golf experiences nationwide."



Perry Weather is featured at prestigious U.S. golf facilities, in addition to numerous school districts, university campuses, municipalities and professional sports venues. Their all-in-one platform simplifies weather forecasting for courses with its software, outdoor warning systems and weather stations, on-call meteorologists for real-time decision support and forecasts, and integrations into other systems like club member apps and connected golf carts.