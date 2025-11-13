PGA Champions, Ryder Cup Captains Highlight Golf Channel Games in December





Earlier this week both Scheffler and McIlroy announced their teams for the Golf Channel Games, which will air live on Wednesday, Dec. 17 at Trump National Golf Club Jupiter, Florida.

McIlroy’s team for the event is fellow European Ryder Cup teammate Shane Lowry, 2025 Open Championship runner-up Haotong Li and the now-twice victorious European Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald.



Scheffler’s 4-man team is equally formidable and familiar to the 2025 PGA Champion. His squad includes USA Ryder Cup teammate Sam Burns, rising young star Luke Clanton and 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Keegan Bradley.

Golf Channel Games will be live from 7-11 p.m. ET on Dec. 17, with five competitions, including timed drive, timed short game, a 14-club challenge, a timed shootout and a Captain’s Challenge.