PGA Golf Exhibitions Announce PGA Frisco as Host Venue for 2023 PGA Buying & Education Summit

The PGA of America and PGA Golf Exhibitions announced today that the Omni PGA Frisco Resort at PGA Frisco, and the new Home of the PGA of America, will be the host venues for the 2023 PGA Buying & Education Summit, July 31-August 2, 2023.



The PGA Buying & Education Summit annually brings together influential PGA Professionals and golf buyers to preview the latest innovations and trends from a curated group of top golf brands, while offering one of the first opportunities to place orders for new 2024 spring apparel lines. The three-day Summit, held at the midway point of the annual PGA Show cycle, will feature curated One2One buyer appointments on July 31 and open ballroom exhibits showing the latest innovations and trends from a curated group of apparel, accessory, gift and award, equipment, technology and golf lifestyle exhibitors on August 1-2. The event will include educational programming at the PGA Frisco State-of-the-Art Professional Development Center, a North Texas PGA Section meeting, keynote presentation and experiential networking opportunities across the expansive PGA Frisco campus.

“We are pleased to continue the successful mid-season format of the PGA Buying & Education Summit and simultaneously welcome PGA Professionals and industry executives to the new Home of the PGA of America,” said PGA President John Lindert. “PGA Frisco and the Omni PGA Frisco Resort have so much to offer to the industry from advanced technologies at the Professional Development Center to exciting game and entertainment experiences of the PGA District and Fields Ranch golf courses to the upscale resort accommodations at the Omni. We look forward to providing a memorable experience at the 2023 Summit.”



The PGA Buying & Education Summit heads to PGA Frisco, where the new Home of the PGA of America officially opened in August 2022. The remainder of the PGA Frisco campus will open to the public in Spring 2023.



Summit One2One buyer appointments and open ballroom exhibits will be held at the brand-new Omni PGA Frisco Resort. Educational programming will be held at Omni and the state-of-the-art PGA Professional Development Center, complete with hybrid indoor/outdoor hitting bays, simulator bays, an indoor short-game area, a putting lab, modern classrooms and a full-size driving range.

The putting green inside of the PGA Frisco Campus on August 17, 2022 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by The Mamones LLC/PGA of America)

Industry networking events will be staged at the PGA District, which features The Dance Floor, a lighted 2-acre, putting course; The Swing, a lighted, 10-hole, par-3 short course; The Ice House with six live hitting bays; Lounge by Topgolf featuring Topgolf Swing Suite technology and a variety of virtual games; and the 12,000-square foot PGA Coaching Center, a tech-focused, high-touch and data-driven consumer experience that serves beginner and elite golfers of all ages and skill levels.

The Dance Floor nearby the PGA Frisco Golf Course on October 5, 2022 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Gary Kellner/PGA of America)

"We are excited for our PGA Show community to experience PGA Frisco and the Omni PGA Frisco Resort during the 2023 PGA Buying & Education Summit,” said PGA Golf Exhibitions Vice President Marc Simon. “The mid-season Summit is an important addition to the PGA Show calendar, as it offers a unique One2One buying format during a favorable apparel order-writing timeframe – while featuring opportunities to discover and test the latest product innovations, attend education sessions and network with peers, all within an amazing new setting at the new Home of the PGA of America.”