PGA Jr. League: Champions Crowned & Epic Shots Highlight October

Highlight-reel shots took center stage and Team North Carolina took home the National Title in an action-packed October.

At the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship, Team North Carolina, the No. 2 seed, defeated No. 4 seed Team California (Encinitas) 7 ½ to 4 ½ in the match-play Championship final at breathtaking Grayhawk Golf Course.

Close calls and upsets were the recurring theme throughout the Championship. The most scintillating matchup featured North Carolina vs. No. 3 seed Team Florida (Orlando), which ended at 6-6 and came down to the first scorecard tiebreaker of holes won.

With 70,000 boys and girls playing PGA Jr. League, it has attracted national attention. 2021 Champion Team Utah (Lehi) featured both PGA Tour star Tony Finau’s son, Jraice, 10, and nephew, Jordan Ofahengaue, 12. Utah finished in 5th place.

Outside of the Championship, PGA Jr. League players from around the country continued to work on their games and have fun in preparation for the next season.

Here are just a few of the best moments from a memorable October.

Leave the Putter in the Bag

A 322-yard Drive?!?! Are You kidding?

Tony Finau in Dad Mode at the PGA Jr. League Championship

Team North Carolina Takes Home the Title

What Makes PGA Jr. League So Special?

A Look at Beautiful Grayhawk

It’s Not Everyday You Get to Hear from No. 1 ranked Amateur, a Major Champion, and a Ryder Cup Star

Highlights from a Thrilling Final Round

Everyone is Excited for Next Season to Play with Their Teammates

Team Golf is Fun Golf