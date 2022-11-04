Leaderboards Become a Member , external linkShop , external linkTrade In , external link
A Look Back at an Unforgettable Women's PGA Cup

Stephanie Connelly-Eiswerth of the U.S. Team poses for a photo with the Women's PGA Cup during the final round of the 2nd Women's PGA Cup at Twin Warriors Golf Club on Saturday, October 29, 2022 in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/PGA of America)

It was another epic week in New Mexico.
Just two weeks after a memorable Senior PGA Professional Championship at Twin Warriors Golf Club, the Women’s PGA Cup came down to the final day, and the final few holes, on Saturday. 
The United States Team, which began the third and final round with a one-shot lead over first-round leader Team Canada, trailed by as many as five strokes on the final day. But U.S. Team Member Stephanie Connelly-Eiswerth recorded her second consecutive 3-under par round, to help the United States win the 2nd Women’s PGA Cup by two strokes over Canada.
Great Britain & Ireland finished in third.
The U.S. has now captured both Women’s PGA Cups after also winning the inaugural event in 2019 at Barton Creek Resort in Austin, Texas.
Now, enjoy a few of the best moments from an amazing week in the Land of the Enchantment.
The Title was Successfully Defended
Memories for a Lifetime in New Mexico
Celebrating a Cup Victory
A Chance to Learn from the Best at the Women’s PGA Cup
Kicking Off the Women’s PGA Cup in Style
A Special Competition
Get to Know the U.S. Team

