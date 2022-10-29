United States Roars Back to Claim One-Shot Lead on Day 2 of 2022 Women's PGA Cup

In team golf events such as the Women’s PGA Cup, the leaderboard can change quickly during the day. In the blink of an eye, big leads can become even bigger deficits.

That was the case during Friday’s second round of the 2022 Women’s PGA Cup at Twin Warriors Golf Club in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico. Team Canada began the day with a one-shot lead over Great Britain & Ireland, with the United States five shots back in third.

But by the time the second round ended, the United States (1-over par 439) held a one-shot lead over first-round leader Team Canada (2-over par 440).



Great Britain & Ireland (441) sits in third place followed by Australia (456) in fourth, Sweden (462) in fifth and South Africa (504) in sixth place.

Sherry Andonian, Jennifer Borocz, PGA of America President and Team Captain, Jim Richerson, Joanna Coe, Stephanie Connelly-Eiswerth and Ashley Grier of the U.S. Team pose with the tournament cup before the 2nd Women’s PGA Cup at Twin Warriors Golf Club on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/PGA of America)

PGA President and United States Team Captain Jim Richerson was impressed with his team’s focused approach as it climbed the leaderboard.



“We tell the players, ‘Don’t really look at the scoreboard’,” said Richerson. “That’s what they did today. They asked me several times on the course, ‘How are we doing?’ I just said, ‘Everybody’s playing well, just keep it going.’ When we finished up, a couple of the players had to ask, ‘Where do we stand?’ I think that’s the exact mindset you want. Concentrate on your game. Make sure you grind it out all the way to the end, and see where that stands. They did a great job of that today.”



The U.S. Team was led by Stephanie Connelly-Eiswerth, a Teaching Professional at San Jose Country Club and a North Florida PGA Section Member from Fleming Island, Florida. Connelly-Eiswerth registered a 3-under par 70.

Stephanie Connelly-Eiswerth of the U.S. Team hits her tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the 2nd Women’s PGA Cup at Twin Warriors Golf Club on Thursday, October 27, 2022 in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/PGA of America)

“Today was much better,” said Connelly-Eiswerth, who posted a 7-over par 80 on the first day. “I had a little talk with myself this morning after yesterday’s round. I hit it much better, so I was in play a lot. I kept the ball in front of me more. I putted better too, so everything was a lot better. One shot at a time really helped. I did much better at that today.”



Connelly-Eiswerth recorded four birdies, including at the par-4, 292-yard 11th hole and the par-5, 493-yard 12th. She strung together five consecutive pars to end her round and post the lowest individual score in Friday’s field. On the greens, she simply tried to keep things simple.



“I felt a lot better on the greens, just rolling it better,” said Connelly-Eiswerth. “I had a hard time yesterday getting my lines and thinking too much. I just looked at it and hit it today. It worked out a lot better.”

Ashley Grier of the U.S. Team hits her tee shot during the second round of the 2nd Women's PGA Cup at Twin Warriors Golf Club on Friday, October 28, 2022 in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/PGA of America)

PGA Members Ashley Grier, Assistant Golf Professional at Yingling's Golf Center in Hagerstown, Maryland, and Joanna Coe, the Director of Instruction at Merion Golf Club in Haverford, Pennsylvania, both recorded a 1-under par 72 to help the U.S. team post a 5-under par 214 that gave them the overall lead.

“Our highest score was only 3-over today, so they all really played well,” said Richerson. “We had a really tough draw yesterday with the higher winds in the afternoon. I could tell the way that they were striking the ball they were playing really well. They continued it again today. We got off to a good start making some birdies. We had some red numbers up on the board. I think they really fed off one another. We made up the shots that we needed to.”

Coe, Connelly-Eiswerth and Jennifer Borocz each hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation (83.33%), another number that led the field on Friday.

Jennifer Borocz of the U.S. Team hits her tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the 2nd Women's PGA Cup at Twin Warriors Golf Club on Friday, October 28, 2022 in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/PGA of America)

“The players are striking the ball really well,” said Richerson. “If we can figure out a little bit of the subtleties of the greens, I think we’re going to have another really good day tomorrow.”



For Canada, playing captain Emma de Groot and Caroline Ciot both shot 1-under par 72, while Katy Rutherford posted a 3-over par 76, to help their team finish at 220.

Caroline Ciot of Team Canada hits her shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the 2nd Women's PGA Cup at Twin Warriors Golf Club on Friday, October 28, 2022 in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/PGA of America)