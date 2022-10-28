Canada Leads by One After Opening Round of the 2022 Women's PGA Cup

With light snow falling around her, Canada’s Christine Wong drilled her birdie putt on the par-4, 380-yard 18th hole at Twin Warriors Golf Club to end Thursday’s opening round of the 2022 Women’s PGA Cup with authority.

Wong, an Apprentice Professional at University Golf Club in Vancouver, British Columbia, birdied three of her final four holes to record a team-leading 1-under par 72. Wong, along with Katy Rutherford (even-par 73) and Casey Ward (2-over par 75) registered Canada’s top three scores.

Team Canada (220) holds a one-shot lead over Great Britain & Ireland (221) following day one of the 2022 Women’s PGA Cup, the premier international competition among women PGA Professionals.

The United States (225) is in third place, five shots off the lead; followed by both Australia and Sweden (232), who are in a fourth place tie; and South Africa (254) in sixth place. Thursday’s weather featured strong winds, light snow and cool temperatures.

“When the winds started kicking up, they were bearing down,” said PGA President and United States Captain Jim Richerson. “They were making sure they were grinding. They just knew they had to take it one swing at a time, one hole at a time. They had to make sure that they were concentrating throughout the entire day. No question it was a battle today. In this type of format, five shots can be made up pretty easily, so we’re looking forward to getting a good night’s rest, warming up a little bit and having better conditions tomorrow from a weather standpoint.”

Jennifer Borocz, of Ponte Vedra, Florida, representing the North Florida PGA Section, posted the U.S. Team’s best score at 1-over par 74.

“I’m very pleased with my round today as these were the most difficult conditions I’ve ever competed in,” said Borocz. “Just took it shot-by-shot and stayed in the moment. Tomorrow’s conditions are going to be much different, so I just need to take the same mentality.”

Jennifer Borocz of Team USA watches after hitting her tee shot at the fourteenth hole during the first round of the 2nd Women's PGA Cup at Twin Warriors Golf Club on Thursday, October 27, 2022 in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/PGA of America)

Although the wide-ranging weather was challenging, Canada’s Wong was pleased with her ability to stay positive throughout the day.

“Today, we got all of the elements,” said Wong. “All I thought today was ‘par is good’ considering the conditions. I had really good people that I played with today, so that kept us all positive.”

In addition to her birdie on the 18th hole, Wong also sank a 15-foot putt for birdie on the par-3, 138-yard 15th hole and recorded a birdie on the par-5, 550-yard 16th hole.

Wong and the Canadian team will take a simple approach into the next two days after finishing the opening round atop the leaderboard.

Christine Wong of Team Canada hits her tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the 2nd Women’s PGA Cup at Twin Warriors Golf Club on Thursday, October 27, 2022 in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/PGA of America)

“One shot at a time, because we could get any type of conditions out on this golf course,” said Wong. “Hitting the ball straight and target shooting essentially, we’ll be fine the next couple of days.”



Great Britain & Ireland’s Heather MacRae fired a 3-under par 70, which was the lowest score in Thursday’s opening round. MacRae, a Teaching Professional representing Heather MacRae Golf, registered four birdies and helped her team finish one stroke off the lead.



MacRae, who is from Dunblane, Scotland, was not fazed by Thursday’s weather.

Heather MacRae of Team Great Britain and Ireland reads her putt during the first round of the 2nd Women’s PGA Cup at Twin Warriors Golf Club on Thursday, October 27, 2022 in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/PGA of America)

“I have played in weather like that,” MacRae said. “Obviously, everyone is talking about how cold it was and windy. The last few weeks at home have been pretty wild as well. It was kind of like knuckle down, and get on with it.”



MacRae is also remembering a friend and former competitor this week: Brittany Kelly, who was a member of the United States team at the 2019 Women’s PGA Cup. That year, MacRae and Wong played in a group with Kelly who passed away from cancer in 2021.

Playing Captain of Australia, Lisa Jean, Heather MacRae of Great Britain and Ireland, Rebecca Lee-Bentham of Canada, Heather MacRae of Great Britain and Ireland, Brittany Kelly of the United States and Caroline Skager of Sweden pose for a photo on the first hole during the final round for the 2019 Women's PGA Cup held at the Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa on October 26, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Montana Pritchard/PGA of America)

“I have my BK Strong band on,” MacRae said. “I played with Brittany twice last time. She was there (with me) pretty much every shot today. I miss her.”



Suzanne Dickens (2-over par 75) and Jessica Smart (3-over par 76) were GB&I’s other top scorers.

The 54-hole event will continue Friday at Twin Warriors Golf Club beginning at 9 a.m. MT.