PGA Jr. League Iowa: How Greg Dingel, PGA, Built a Welcome Community for Kids

Team Iowa Coach Greg Dingel, PGA, is steadfast in his belief that kids should never feel like they don’t belong on the golf course.

It’s this belief that anchors his PGA Jr. League programs at Veenker Memorial Golf Course on the campus of Iowa State University in Ames, which he’s led since 2013.

“We try to make it more about fun and make it inviting,” Dingel said. “I tell the kids, ‘The more you’re out here, the better. The more you practice out here, the better. The more you compete, the better.’ So, we’ve had a lot of kids sticking with the program. From brothers and sisters joining, to kids from communities of 2,000 people from 30 minutes or more away.”

Dingel built a Central Iowa PGA Jr. League from the ground up with nearby coaches to give the kids a chance to compete with others. The program bloomed from 10 kids to more than 100, and the environment he’s built for them at Veenker is a testament to the strength of the sense of belonging he seeks to create.

Now, Dingel is preparing to bring a team of eight players from various backgrounds and different high schools to the 2025 17u PGA Jr. League Championship at Twin Warriors Golf Club in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico, this weekend.

17-year-old twins Ava and Ella Lohrbach––who Dingel differentiates by the fact that one plays left-handed and the other right––respectively captured first and second individually in Class 3A with Gilbert High School this year and have both committed to play with Drake University. Older sister Eden Lohrbach, a three-time individual Class 3A state champion and a long-time PGA Jr. League player and competitor on several of Dingel’s PGA Jr. League teams, signed with the University of Nebraska women’s golf team.

Teammate and Nevada High Schooler Parker Rodgers, 16, earned the Class 3A boys state individual title in May. It becomes even more of a family affair with Dingel’s son, Riley, 17, who plays on the team and attends Ballard High School. Alongside Riley, Parker Domino, 16, Alex Weeks, 16, and Jamin Colvin, 15, round out the Ballard boys Class 3A state team that qualified. 16-year-old Johnathan Bouska, who Dingel refers to as a hockey-player-turned golfer, is a member of Gilbert High School’s Class 3A state qualifying team.

“Many of the kids compete in the same conference and play against each other in sports, too,” Dingel adds. “There is kind of a little rivalry, but not really because they all get along so well.”

"I want the kids to feel like they’re welcome, and when they feel like they’re part of the team, it’s huge. It’s fun to watch them learn and grow together." Greg Dingel, PGA

In the spring, Dingel has as many as six of the local high schools represented with teams out on the range practicing. Course access and a warm and receptive welcome for juniors have never been an issue at Veenker.

“I’m lucky that my staff has been so supportive,” Dingel says. “My director is 100% behind me. Our clubhouse manager loves seeing the kids out there. My superintendent, too. Everyone knows what we’re trying to accomplish, and our regulars ask about the kids all the time.”

Dingel has constructed a true wrap-around PGA Jr. League program that blends ages and skill levels. The older, more competitive players mentor the juniors. They go on course and play alongside them, teaching them strategy along the way.

“It’s a team thing,” Dingel said. “If they’re part of our junior programming, I consider them part of the team. I grew up more when golf had its other boom in the 90s. Kids weren’t always accepted on the course, and there were restrictions everywhere. I want the kids to feel like they’re welcome, and when they feel like they’re part of the team, it’s huge. It’s fun to watch them learn and grow together.

“Let’s face it, golf can be intimidating,” he continued. “Not just playing, but having adults and other people around. When players find their peers they can interact with and play with, they feel better about their environment. It helps them reach more of their potential. I just want to provide opportunities for them. I always remind them they have the opportunity to learn and play.”

When Team Iowa takes the national stage at Twin Warriors, one thing is for sure. The excitement and joy will be palpable among the eight teammates and their coach.

“They’ve been playing together since they were little. It’s a fun group of kids.”