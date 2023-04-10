PGA Member Gabe Beronja Earns PGA Master Professional Designation

The PGA of America has announced that Gabe Beronja, PGA Director of Golf at Knollwood Country Club in Granger, Indiana, has earned PGA Master Professional status, the highest educational designation a PGA Member can obtain.

The PGA Master Professional program was established in 1969 to recognize PGA Members who make a significant effort to improve as golf professionals and maintain the highest degree of excellence for themselves and their operations. The program is designed to ensure PGA Professionals are prepared to meet the growing demands of the marketplace within the Executive Management, Golf Operations, and Teaching and Coaching Designations.



Beronja, a Member of the Indiana PGA Section, joins a special group of 434 PGA Members who have earned PGA Master Professional status. He achieved his designation in Golf Operations.

The program is available to any PGA Professional with at least 10 years of PGA Membership and has achieved advanced certification through the PGA Certified Professional Program. The curriculum includes an extensive project based on the specific certification previously acquired by the PGA Professional. PGA Master Professional status is earned upon successful completion of the presentation.

“Joining this select group of PGA Professionals is the highest honor and best education I can receive as a PGA Member,” said Beronja. “I am amazed to have completed this after putting in 10 years of hard work, and I’m excited to become more educated to better my knowledge of this business and my club.”

A PGA Member since 2007, Beronja was named the PGA Director of Golf at Knollwood Country Club in 2022, after serving as the club’s Head Professional for over a year.

He previously held Head Professional jobs at Marshall Country Club in Marshall, Michigan; The Golf Club at Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor, Michigan; Pueblo Country Club in Pueblo, Colorado; Hassamapa Golf Club in Prescott, Arizona; and Oakcreek Country Club in Sedona, Arizona.

Beronja was named the 2017 Midwest Section Assistant PGA Professional of the Year while serving as the First Assistant Golf Professional at Blue Hills Country Club in Kansas City, Missouri.

A native of Battle Creek, Michigan, Beronja was introduced to the game of golf by his father at the age of 12. A four-year member of his high school golf team, he later was a walk-on for Kellogg Community College’s golf team.