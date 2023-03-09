PGA Members Jacob Spott and Robyn Lorain Earn PGA Master Professional Designation

The PGA of America has announced that Jacob Spott, PGA Director of Golf at Hoover Country Club in Birmingham, Alabama; and Robyn Lorain, PGA Head Golf Professional at The Summit Club in Las Vegas, have earned PGA Master Professional status, the highest educational designation a PGA Member can obtain.



Spott, a Member of the Alabama-NW Florida PGA Section, and Lorain, a Member of the Southwest PGA Section, join a special group of 433 PGA Members who have earned PGA Master Professional status. Both Spott and Lorain achieved their designations through Golf Operations.



The current Secretary of the Alabama-NW Florida Section, Spott began his golf professional career in 2007 in the Minnesota PGA Section and in 2008 moved to Montgomery, Alabama, as the First Assistant Golf Professional at Wynlakes Golf & Country Club. From there, he served as the Head Golf Professional at premier facilities across the country, before moving to his current position at Hoover Country Club in 2018.

Jacob Spott at the Home of the PGA of America in Frisco, Texas.

An accomplished player, Spott was a member of the Minnesota State University, Mankato men’s golf team from 2004-07, which competed in the NCAA D-II National Championship in 2005. Spott has earned numerous special awards and playing achievements at the Section and Chapter level throughout his career. Highlights include winning two individual stroke play events and capturing the 2010 Pro-Pro Championship. In 2013, he was named Junior Golf Leader of the Tennessee PGA Section’s Tri-Cities PGA Chapter; and in 2019, he was named the Golf Professional of the Year for the Alabama-NW Florida PGA Section’s Alabama Chapter.

“Working in the golf industry has been a lifelong passion, and I am thrilled to join a prestigious group of accomplished PGA Professionals at such a young age,” said Spott. “I’m committed to lifelong learning, and I will do my part as a PGA Master Professional to make a bigger difference in the game of golf.”

Lorain, a PGA Member since 2005, grew up playing the game with her family, which led her to Idaho State University, where she competed on the women’s golf team. Following her college career, she knew she wanted to help others embrace the game by becoming a PGA Professional.



She began as a PGA Assistant Golf Professional at Meridian Valley Country Club in Kent, Washington. Lorain later became the Executive Director at The Children's Course at First Tee — Greater Portland and then the Oregon Golf Association’s Director of Junior Golf. She was named PGA Head Golf Professional for The Summit Club in 2021.

Robyn Lorain at the Home of the PGA of America in Frisco, Texas.

Lorain has been honored with multiple awards on the Section level, highlighted by earning both the Assistant Golf Professional of the Year and Youth Player Development awards for the Pacific Northwest PGA Section in 2010.



With a commitment to service, Lorain was named to the PGA of America’s 2017-18 PGA LEAD Class, the Association’s leadership development program created to identify, mentor and develop PGA Members from diverse and underrepresented backgrounds into volunteer leadership positions within Association governance.

“I have aspired to become a PGA Master Professional for many years, and I am honored to join this incredible group of leaders, teachers and mentors,” said Lorain. “It’s fulfilling to stand alongside such accomplished peers and colleagues, and I am excited to use my knowledge and experience to further the golf industry.”

The PGA Master Professional program was established in 1969 to recognize PGA Members who make a significant effort to improve as golf professionals and maintain the highest degree of excellence for themselves and their operations. As part of its education curriculum, the program was designed to ensure PGA Professionals are prepared to meet the growing demands of the marketplace.



The program is available to any PGA Professional with at least 10 years of PGA Membership and has achieved advanced certification through the PGA Certified Professional Program. The curriculum includes an extensive project based on the specific certification previously acquired by the PGA Professional. PGA Master Professional status is earned upon successful completion of the presentation.